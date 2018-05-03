MINDBODY Joins Forces with Partnership for a Healthier America

As part of PHA's Healthier Campus Initiative, MINDBODY will provide free business management software and FitMetrix heart monitoring technology to participating campus fitness centers. MINDBODY will also support 'Healthy Campus Week' in September, which includes on-campus wellness classes and fitness related prizes.

As part of the commitment, MINDBODY will also provide select companies with a comprehensive toolkit to help create and support corporate wellness programs.

"The Partnership for a Healthier America is a pioneer in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, starting in childhood. At MINDBODY, we promote those ideas further into adulthood by giving people the tools they need to easily access fitness and wellness activities," said Rick Stollmeyer, MINDBODY CEO and co-founder. "Together with PHA, we intend to help make America well by helping people nationwide more easily engage with fitness and wellness activities."

Founded in 2010 in conjunction with the Let's Move! campaign of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, who remains involved as honorary chair, PHA is devoted to working with the private sector to ensure the health of our nation's youth by solving the childhood obesity crisis. PHA has since partnered with over 200 representatives of the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, to create and support initiatives that address nutrition, physical activity and wellness programming.

"MINDBODY's commitment to making America well falls right in line with our commitment to creating a healthier future for our country," said Nancy E. Roman, president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. "Technology is integral to creating innovative strategies to solve the nation's obesity crisis, and together with MINDBODY, we look forward to developing creative solutions to help families stay healthy wherever they are."

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) is the leading technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and build their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with providers in their local communities. For more information on how MINDBODY is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

