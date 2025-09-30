Mindbody Taps Disco to Power Personalized Discovery Ahead of Holiday Wellness Spending Surge

AI-driven ad platform connects Disco brands with premium wellness users as beauty and health spend grows 42% YoY during BFCM.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disco, the AI-powered commerce media platform, has partnered with Mindbody, leading experience technology platform for fitness, wellness, and beauty, to bring personalized discovery from 1,000+ premium brands into the Mindbody app. The app has over two million monthly active users booking wellness services and experiences. With this integration, consumers will see fresh, relevant recommendations rather than repetitive ads - enhancing the booking journey instead of interrupting it.

The announcement comes as consumers shift holiday spending toward self-care. According to Stripe's 2025 Black Friday and Cyber Monday report, beauty and health spend grew 42% year-over-year—outpacing retail's 26%. Gen Z and millennials drove these gains, prioritizing experiences and wellness over traditional categories. By embedding recommendations into Mindbody's booking flow, Disco brands can capture this spend at the moment consumers invest in themselves.

This deal marks Disco's first expansion beyond retail into the global wellness economy, which reached $6.3 trillion in 2023 and is projected to hit nearly $9 trillion by 2028 - growing more than 7% annually (Global Wellness Institute). For Mindbody, the integration unlocks revenue while enriching the user experience.

"Disco allows us to introduce Mindbody users to brands that support their wellness journey," said Alice Shen, Director of Strategic Partnerships and App Ecosystem for Mindbody. "By surfacing premium recommendations, Disco creates a thoughtful way to connect consumers with tailored offerings."

Disco brings its commerce intelligence engine - trained on $50 billion in transaction data across 150 million shoppers - into the wellness category, reinforcing its role as the AI layer for the transactional web.

"Partnering with Mindbody is a milestone for Disco, validating that our AI approach scales beyond retail into services," said Conner Sherline, Disco founder and CEO. "Because our network spans hundreds of premium brands, we can surface the right products at the right time - ensuring variety and relevance so users aren't drowned in repetitive ads."

Disco is the AI layer for the transactional web, powering personalized discovery for consumers wherever commerce happens. Leveraging a proprietary commerce graph of over 150 million unique shopper profiles and $50B in historical transaction data, Disco helps retailers and brands deliver timely, relevant offers. For more, visit www.disconetwork.com .

Mindbody is a leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. For more than 20 years, Mindbody has empowered businesses—from local studios to global franchises—to thrive by streamlining operations and driving growth. More than 2.8 million active users turn to the Mindbody app to discover, book, and buy wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, studios, spas, salons, and integrative health centers worldwide. For more information on how Mindbody is powering the world's fitness and wellness businesses and connecting them with more consumers, more effectively, than anyone else, visit www.mindbodyonline.com .

