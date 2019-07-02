mindbodygreen Recognizes Dr. Deepak Chopra™ with 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The mindbodygreen 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award has been presented to Deepak Chopra, M.D., a integrative medicine and personal transformation icon who has authored more than 86 books, including numerous New York Times best-sellers and national best-sellers. The mindbodygreen Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to a thought leader who exemplifies all the best that wellness has to offer and is a living embodiment of mindbodygreen's "You. We. All." mission to expand the wellness conversation. Previous recipients include functional medicine doctor Frank Lipman, M.D., and environmentalist and author Paul Hawken.

The founder of Chopra Global and Chopra Foundation, Chopra is one of the most renowned global leaders of our time. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and clinical professor of Medicine at U.C.-San Diego. Safe to say, Chopra's groundbreaking work on consciousness, metaphysics, and the mind-body-spirit connection have touched hundreds of millions lives.

The third "Golden Avocado" was given out at mindbodygreen's revitalize, an intimate event where industry leaders gather to discuss what is next in wellness. Co-founders and co-CEOs Jason and Colleen Wachob chose Chopra because his work is focused on making wellness a more conscious, more connected, and more heart-centered pursuit.

"Deepak is a spiritual icon who has inspired countless people to wake up to a more conscious and connected life," says Jason Wachob. "After meeting him in 2017, it was so clear to me that his work on consciousness will not only have a lasting legacy, but is a message that the world needs to hear—now more than ever. We're honored to present this lifetime achievement award to Deepak."

Chopra's work has been around consciousness and connection, work the world desperately needs—especially now, as according to the Harvard Business Review, 40% of U.S. adults report feeling lonely and research shows that loneliness can make us up to 50% more likely to die prematurely. Chopra says about wellness, "From a consciousness-based perspective, wellness is about waking up. In the Indian tradition, someone who is fully awake sees pure consciousness in everyone and everything."

Chopra has been contributing to mindbodygreen since 2013 and is a member of the mindbodygreen Collective, a collection of the most trusted, passionate, and mission-driven wellness advisers. He has long been ahead of his time on understanding the mind-body connection and the critical piece that the mind plays in healing, a concept that is only now very slowly being accepted by Western medicine. Chopra told mindbodygreen, "What we need to realize is that the body goes where the mind leads it. To reach a state of lasting wellness for a lifetime, qualities like happiness, social support, curiosity, and inner fulfillment are essential."

About mindbodygreen

Founded in 2009, mindbodygreen is the leading lifestyle wellness brand. With 10 million monthly unique visitors, mindbodygreen features expert contributors including functional medicine doctors, PhDs and academics, holistic chefs, celebrities, best-selling authors, fitness leaders, trusted healers, and top-tier journalists. mindbodygreen aspires to raise consciousness through the collective wisdom of many. Bringing together community, content, and commerce, mindbodygreen is well-known for its annual award-winning event, revitalize and online education classes on topics including holistic nutrition, meditation, yoga, personal growth, and more. By offering access to wellness on all platforms, mindbodygreen lives up to its mission— You. We. All.

About Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, founder of the Chopra Foundation and cofounder of Chopra Global and Jiyo.com, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. He is the author of over eighty-six books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers and the soon to be released book, Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential that unravels the mysteries behind everyday reality (October 1, 2109, Harmony Books). Time magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of the top 100 heroes and icons of the century."

Dr. Chopra is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Metabolism, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. He serves as a Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego, and hosts the #1 health and wellbeing podcasts Deepak Chopra's Infinite Potential and Daily Breath. The WorldPost and The Huffington Post global internet survey ranked "Chopra #17 influential thinker in the world and #1 in Medicine." www.deepakchopra.com

SOURCE mindbodygreen

