MindBridge Expands Financial Risk Discovery Platform

News provided by

MindBridge AI

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

New Anomaly Detection Products Deliver AI-powered Insights and Value for Payroll, Company Card, Vendor, and Revenue Data

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MindBridge Analytics, the global leader in financial risk discovery and anomaly detection, today announced the availability of four new transaction risk discovery products that run on the MindBridge AI™ platform: Payroll, Company Card, Vendor, and Revenue Risk analytics. Each solution delivers deep insights into financial, transactional, and operational risk. Unlike other solutions, MindBridge is the only solution that identifies risk severity across all transactions, allowing auditors and analysts to discover high-risk finance transactions quickly.

"MindBridge has redefined how businesses approach risk across audits, internal controls, and reporting," said Rachel Kirkham, MindBridge VP of Product. "Only MindBridge scales with the largest financial datasets – easily performing billions of calculations resulting in high-impact risk ratings for each transaction. Audit and finance teams benefit from unprecedented insight into transactional risk."

MindBridge AI is the first financial risk discovery platform to use artificial intelligence to automate anomaly detection for internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR.) With AiCFR, risk is analyzed across 100% of transactions. Companies benefit from more efficient financial operations while ensuring trust, accuracy, and reliability of controls.

Not only do companies conduct a more comprehensive analysis of their transaction sets, but they also do it more efficiently. CFOs understand that AI enables their teams to discover risk in every transaction across a comprehensive portfolio of transaction types - the bar for risk discovery, audit, and compliance has been permanently raised.

Companies benefit from:

  • Exceptional time to value delivered with no advanced training required.
  • Continuous monitoring through enhanced automated detective controls and tests.
  • Unparalleled scalability, from thousands of rows to hundreds of millions.
  • Customization of financial controls to mirror your unique organization landscape.
About MindBridge

MindBridge is a global leader in financial risk discovery and anomaly detection that helps financial professionals access better ways of working by identifying, surfacing, and analyzing risk across broad financial datasets.

MindBridge is recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer and Forbes as a Top 50 AI Firm to Watch for its contribution to transforming accounting and financial professionals' ability to analyze data. MindBridge's technology is accredited by Holistic AI, a world-leading expert in best practices and standards for AI systems to ensure performance in a safe, legal, and ethical manner.

Founded in 2015 in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is an ISO27001:2013, ISO27017:2015, and ISO27018:2019-certified secure platform and has completed SOC 2® Type 2 and SOC 3® attestations. MindBridge serves audit and advisory firms and a wide variety of companies across multiple industries worldwide.

SOURCE MindBridge AI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.