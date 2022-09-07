MindBridge Launches Its API Helping Businesses Integrate Financial Risk Discovery and Anomaly Detection

MindBridge's AI platform is helping automate and tailor capabilities allowing customers and partners to quickly expand financial risk discovery and anomaly detection for broader adoption, scalability, and analytics opportunities.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MindBridge, a leader in cloud-first AI financial risk discovery and anomaly detection software, today announced its latest global release. MindBridge has delivered a new API, greater AI transparency through custom risk segmentation, and the expansion of platform localization and service for advanced risk analytics.

MindBridge risk scoring is central to the innovation behind our technology, and a clear advantage for business leaders looking to identify financial data anomalies for greater assurance at less cost. Increased regulatory review and complex controls are driving the need for more informed monitoring and stricter oversight of financial systems. With accounting firms across a wide range of industries leveraging MindBridge's cloud platform, we are continuously advancing our capabilities to help align world-class financial risk analytics with human intelligence for stronger professional judgment.

"Organizations that leverage analytics and AI in their business are driving change in the industry," said Robin Grosset, Chief Technology Officer of MindBridge. "These organizations know where to focus and how to be fierce competitors. With the latest MindBridge release, we are bringing state-of-the-art analytics that can now be integrated into the core of an audit practice or financial technology landscape. This pushes to the next level the ease with which our clients can become data- and AI-enabled."

Widespread adoption of AI is now common amongst our customers. The MindBridge API introduces immense value for organizations who are automating and expanding integration of advanced risk analytics across their business and into upstream and downstream workflows. The MindBridge API will help organizations supercharge next-gen innovation by automating MindBridge input and output for audit and financial professionals.

MindBridge is now providing the ability to configure risk groups and create custom risk scores. This will enable stronger integration with a firm's audit methodology and provides internal audit teams with granular details through a new dashboard for better visibility into their risk segments.

"With less standardization in these areas, companies will see an increasing need for flexible solutions able to ingest different shapes of data and apply novel analysis," said Chris Corman, Senior VP of Product Development at MindBridge.

To further broaden the use of our technology and drive global adoption, the MindBridge interface is now available in Canadian French, Parisian French, German, and Castilian Spanish. These new supported languages are woven into the MindBridge platform, including supporting materials for non-English-speaking users.

MindBridge continues to bring together the most advanced financial risk analytics technology for audit and business professionals. Our latest release delivers further capabilities across our platform to enrich our customer and partner ecosystems for greater confidence in strategic insights and decision making.

For more information about the latest MindBridge release, watch this short overview and visit mindbridge.ai .

About MindBridge

MindBridge is a global leader in financial risk discovery and anomaly detection that helps financial professionals access better ways of working by identifying, surfacing, and analyzing risk across broad financial datasets. MindBridge has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer, and by Forbes as a Top 50 AI Firm to Watch for its contribution to transforming accounting and financial professionals' ability to analyze data. MindBridge was also the first Audit and Financial Analysis Software tool to have gone through the rigorous evaluation methodology of the ICAEW Technology Accreditation Scheme and is the first private sector signatory to the Montreal Declaration for a Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence.

MindBridge has completed its SOC 2® and ISO 27001 examination. It serves customers in audit and advisory, enterprise, government, and financial institutions around the world, delivering innovations to enable strategic and secure digital transformation.

Media contact:

Madeline Knapp

[email protected]

SOURCE MindBridge