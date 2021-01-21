MINDCURE Included in First Psychedelic ETF & North American Psychedelics Index

Mind Cure among respected life science and therapeutic technology peers in first ever Psychedelic ETF & North American Psychedelic Index

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion among 17 psychedelic companies in the first ever Psychedelic ETF. Horizon's Psychedelic ETF, is expected to commence trading Jan. 26, 2021 under ticker PSYK on the NEO exchange.

The ETF includes companies in the Canadian legal psychedelics industry, as well as U.S. companies engaged in legal activities involving psychedelic drugs and substances. The purpose of the ETF is to "invest in, and indirectly derive revenues from, companies in the psychedelics industry engaged in legal activities involving psychedelic drugs and substances."

"We are honoured to be selected as part of the first ever Psychedelic ETF. This is a milestone moment for our industry and for MINDCURE, as we continue to explore, develop and commercialize products to give hope and healing to a world in pain and suffering from a mental health crisis. This solidifies our position amongst peers and gives investors a great opportunity to support our industry as a whole," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "We congratulate our peers and believe it is a privilege to build a new category of care and investment together."

About the Horizons' Psychedelic ETF & North American Psychedelic Index

The underlying index is the North American Psychedelic Stock Index, provided by German-based index provider Solactive.

The Index is passive, weighing constituent companies according to their market cap, with a number of conditions that prevent the Index becoming dominated by big pharma, and by psychedelics companies with the largest market cap.

Horizons is the fourth-largest ETF provider in Canada. It brought the first cannabis industry ETF (TSE:HMMJ) to market in 2017. Now, Horizons is providing investors with the first Psychedelic Stock Index ETF.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE drives to reinvent the mental health care industry for patients and practitioners.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. The Company is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

