MINDCURE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 13-15, 2021.

Interested parties can access the MINDCURE presentation beginning on September 13, 2021, at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time via the following webcast link, which will be live for 90 days: https://journey.ct.events/view/620edf4c-297c-4ca2-8c6f-7325ab316aa8

About Mind Cure Health Inc.

MINDCURE is a life sciences company focused on innovating and commercializing new ways to promote healing and improve mental health. The company is developing digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to support access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies globally. Learn more at mindcure.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

