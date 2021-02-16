MINDCURE's Proprietary Bioinformatics Platform, PsyCollage, Beta Tested and Deployed for Product Discovery and Lead Optimization

MINDCURE's PsyCollage tool to drive decision-making for drug lead optimization and assist in the discovery of target receptors.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed beta testing of its proprietary bioinformatics platform PsyCollage, achieving its Q1 testing milestone.

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops methods and software tools for understanding biological data with large and complex data sets. MINDCURE's first-generation bioinformatics platform resides within the Company's Product Discovery sphere, led by Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Ryan Hartwell.

PsyCollage will be used to drive decision-making using predictive correlative statistical analytics of documented research in psychedelics. PsyCollage has evolved through its development into a turnkey (database/data mining) resource for discovery and analysis of target receptors, methods, and historical clinical trial data. It is a valuable resource for mapping strategic business partnerships in the psychedelic community.

PsyCollage has already helped MINDCURE to identify neuropathic pain, migraines, cluster headaches, and traumatic brain injury as priority indications. The Company is currently evaluating additional use-cases and commercialization scenarios for PsyCollage.

"MINDCURE's approach is to mine and optimize the vast body of knowledge in psychedelic research. The PsyCollage platform was developed to help MINDCURE accelerate research and planning to identify the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds and inform our priority research programs," said Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO, MINDCURE. "I believe that developing technological tools to expedite and direct our pursuit of drug discovery, and ultimately, to aid those suffering from both physiological and psychological pain, will be one of our greatest value drivers. With this strategic focus, we're reinforcing our commitment to accelerating research to solve how the world addresses pain and suffering, and substantiating our role as leaders in psychedelic science."

By providing accessibility into the best available scientific knowledge relating to psychedelic pathways, processes, and experiences, PsyCollage will restructure the understanding of a scientific field that has historically struggled for wide acceptance.

The Company has granted a total of 800,000 stock options to certain employees or consultants pursuant to the terms the Company's incentive stock option plan ("Plan"). The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share and subject to the terms of the Plan.

About Mind Cure Health (MINDCURE) Inc.

MINDCURE exists as a response to the current mental health crisis and urgent calls for effective treatments. MINDCURE drives to reinvent the mental health care industry for patients and practitioners.

MINDCURE is focused on identifying and developing pathways and products that ease suffering, increase productivity, and enhance mental health. The Company is interested in exploring diverse therapeutic areas beyond psychiatry, including digital therapeutics, neuro-supports, and psychedelics, all to improve mental health.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO

Phone: 1-888-593-8995

