Minded Reimagines the Traditional Psychiatrist Experience

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minded has launched a new type of psychiatric practice to help people who regularly take medication for anxiety, depression and insomnia simplify the process of managing their prescriptions.

America is facing a mental health crisis, propelled by COVID. 41% of Americans are struggling with mental health issues, and 15.8% of Adult Americans take mental health medications - that's over 50 million people, with over 300 million prescriptions written per year*. By comparison, only 10% of us are left-handed, and 6% are redheads.

People who regularly take medication for anxiety, depression and insomnia - including controlled medications such as Xanax ™ and Ambien ™ , have to visit their doctor and pharmacy every 30-90 days, often for a quick checkup in order to renew and refill their prescriptions. Minded provides the same psychiatric services, without the hassles of traveling to, and waiting at doctor's offices and pharmacies, and without the typically-high out of pocket costs for psychiatrist visits. Where appropriate, Minded can renew and adjust prescriptions, and deliver medications within 24 hours. Minded also provides ongoing care to help ensure that people are receiving proper mental health care, and are adhering to their treatments without interruptions.

Minded is the brainchild of founding team David Ronick, CEO (co-founder of Stash, the savings and investing platform with over 5 million customers, recently valued at $1.4 billion), Gaspard de Dreuzy, Chairman (co-founder of Voyager, the crypto trading app recently valued at nearly $2 billion and co-founder of telehealth communications platform Pager) and Chris Dennis, MD, MBA, FAPA (board-certified, multi-state licensed psychiatrist, Chief Behavioral Health Officer at Landmark Health and a pioneer in the field of telehealth). Minded has raised over $5M from Streamlined Ventures, Link Ventures and investors like Richard Park (Founder of CityMD) and Sheila Marcelo (Founder of Care.com).

"Like a lot of people, I hit a rough patch that led me to seek mental health treatment and medication. Once I found what worked for me, I did not want to go to the doctor every 90 days to pay $300 for a five minute appointment. I wanted to take the frustrating, time-consuming, and expensive process of renewing my prescription and make it magically simple," says Minded Co-Founder and CEO, David Ronick. "We're tackling the critical issues of access and affordability facing millions of Americans."

Minded leverages unique technology to make it easier, faster, and more secure for people to renew and refill their prescriptions and for their board-certified psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners to provide better, faster and more compassionate care.

Minded will transform the way we manage prescriptions for mental health through online consultations, home delivery, continuous care and affordable pricing. Their telemedicine platform can renew a prescription, when appropriate, and deliver it in less than 24 hours, for an affordable price of $30 per month, no insurance needed. Minded is currently available for people who regularly take prescription medication for mental health in New York City and Nassau County. The company has plans for rapid geographic expansion this year. For more information, visit tryminded.com .

