MiNDED, THE SCIENCE-BACKED BRAIN HEALTH COMPANY ANNOUNCES AMAZON LAUNCH OF THEIR FIRST PRODUCT: MIGRA-HEALTH™

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiNDED, the science-backed brain health company founded by Sydney Scotia, announced today the launch of its flagship product, Migra-Health™, on Amazon, marking a significant milestone for the brand as it brings its first product to one of the world's largest retail platforms and showcasing the next phase of growth for the emerging brain health brand.

MiNDED was created with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their brain health through science-backed, accessible solutions. Developed in partnership with leading neurologists, scientists, and integrative health experts, Migra-Health™ is a daily nutraceutical formulated with six clinically studied ingredients in therapeutic dosages to support head comfort and overall brain health.

The brand was born from Scotia's personal experience navigating persistent head discomfort alongside her mother. At age twenty, a concussion significantly worsened her symptoms and led her to explore the role of targeted nutrition and supplementation in supporting long-term brain health. This journey became the foundation for MiNDED.

Migra-Health™ was developed in partnership with Life Extension, a leader in science-based vitamins, supplements, and lab testing that also funds research to advance healthy aging. The formula brings together clinically researched compounds into one streamlined daily capsule, making proactive brain care simple and accessible. Taken daily, Migra-Health™ supports head comfort with a targeted blend of riboflavin, B12, folate, vitamin D3, magnesium, and CoQ10.

Retailing at $33 for a 30-day supply, Migra-Health™ offers a comprehensive and cost-effective alternative to purchasing individual supplements. Its availability on Amazon marks a key milestone in MiNDED's continued growth and commitment to making high-quality brain health solutions more widely accessible.

"MiNDED was built to simplify brain health and make it accessible for everyday life," said Sydney Scotia, Founder and CEO of MiNDED. "Launching on Amazon is an important step in expanding our reach and meeting consumers where they are."

MiNDED's mission is to empower people to take ownership of their brain health early and confidently with evidence-based tools so their brain span can equal their lifespan.

For more information, visit www.minded-health.com and follow @minded_health on Instagram.

SOURCE MiNDED