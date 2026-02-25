MindEdge and AMA Introduce Comprehensive Marketing Course to Boost Enrollments, Help Students Excel

BOSTON and CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MindEdge Learning and the American Marketing Association today launched a comprehensive online marketing course that creates a new pathway to the highly valued AMA Associate Professional Certified Marketer (APCM®) Marketing Management credential – a move that will help institutions strengthen their marketing programs and prepare students for real-world marketing success.

Colleges and universities will now be able to offer the AMA APCM® Marketing Management credential to students who complete "Foundations in Marketing Management" – an in-depth, seven-module online course – through their online undergraduate business or marketing programs. This new approach is a turnkey solution that lets schools offer the credential without the need for curriculum reviews or supplementary content creation.

"This new pathway to the AMA APCM® Marketing Management credential represents a simplified approach to marketing education," said Joe Mullen, president of MindEdge. "It offers students valuable skills and a credential that can enhance their job prospects. And it provides colleges and universities with a streamlined way to boost their enrollments, align their curriculums with workforce trends, and help their students excel in today's competitive job market."

"Foundations in Marketing Management" marks the latest collaboration between MindEdge, a cutting-edge developer of online courses and learner-friendly technology, and AMA, the largest community-based marketing association in the world.

The comprehensive course was designed to give today's college students and recent graduates what they are looking for: relevant, in-demand skills that will help them get ahead. Recent research into student attitudes shows that:

90% believe that professional certificates will help them stand out to prospective employers

76% say they are more likely to enroll in a program that offers an industry-recognized credential

64% say that such credentials improve their job prospects

"The AMA's credentials offer clear evidence of marketing knowledge and reinforce academic learning standards. This new industry-recognized credential integrates seamlessly into current marketing curriculums and helps students graduate with both the knowledge and the workforce-ready skills employers demand," said Bennie F. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of the AMA. "We are excited to collaborate with MindEdge to support academic leaders, collegiate marketers, and the marketing profession."

"Foundations in Marketing Management" comprises seven modules, totaling approximately 12 hours of instruction time:

Marketing Strategy

Global, Ethical and Sustainable Marketing

Managing Information for Marketing Insights

Buyers and Markets

The Offering – Product and Service

Deliver the Value Offering

Communicate the Value Offering

The course is a self-paced, highly interactive online learning experience. Upon successfully completing the course, learners will receive the AMA APCM® Marketing Management credential and a one-year AMA student membership. Successful learners do not need to take a separate certification exam to earn the credential.

About AMA

As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCM® professional certification advance knowledge. With 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers. The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA's Foundation, is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good.

AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA's learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge 's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some four million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources—from academic courseware to professional development courses—MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

