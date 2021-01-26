MindEdge Learning Announces Acquisition of Acuity Institute

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech firm MindEdge Learning today announced its acquisition of Acuity Institute , a global leader in operational excellence training, coaching, and consulting solutions. With the acquisition of Acuity Institute, MindEdge Learning will expand its footprint in all aspects of online learning, including the hybrid and blended format, and add to its existing portfolio of customized training for corporate needs as well as its Expanded Content Network (ECN).

"Our mission is to improve the way the world learns, whether that's students in the classroom or professionals in the workforce," said Jefferson Flanders, president and CEO of MindEdge Learning. "Acuity Institute's focused catalog of courses will let us reach a larger audience of learners, particularly in the areas of quality improvement and change management. In today's changing work environment, it's critical to align our content with the high-demand needs of the workforce."

Founded in 2005, Denver-based Acuity Institute is focused on professional development, with a roster of 17 courses (including its acclaimed Change Management and Lean Six Sigma certification courses) serving 16,000 learners in more than 130 countries. A leader in asynchronous and blended learning, Acuity Institute has served notable corporate clients including the New York City MTA, MaineHealth, and Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.

"The caliber of our engagement and our high standards in customer service set us apart at Acuity. Combined with a shared focus on providing learners with a high-quality curriculum, we are a natural fit to join the MindEdge team," said Acuity Institute Managing Director Stephanie Herman "Both MindEdge and Acuity share similar company DNA and we are thrilled to join the MindEdge family to help accelerate access to high-quality learning."

"We're very excited to bring the expertise and excellence of the Acuity Institute courseware and team into the MindEdge universe," said Chris Edwards, SVP of Partnerships, who will be responsible for integrating Acuity Institute into the parent company. "The acquisition increases our breadth of knowledge and operating capability across all elements and channels of the modern online learning marketplace."

As a leader in high-quality digital courseware, MindEdge Learning served more than 500,000 learners in 2020, adding more than one million learners in the past two years.

"In the midst of the disruption of 2020, we grew our audience and offerings, even managing to increase our partnerships by 37%," said Flanders. "But most importantly, we were able to achieve this growth without sacrificing learner satisfaction. With new customer-focused initiatives like Acuity Institute, we're hoping to drive even more outstanding learner outcomes in 2021."

Acuity Institute will join MindEdge's online Expanded Content Network (ECN), which offers courses and simulations from partner organizations including the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI®), Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, Skye Learning, and the Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance (CFTEA).

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some three million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About Acuity Institute

Founded in 2005, Acuity Institute has built an excellent reputation for providing its customers with effective Operational Excellence training, coaching, and consulting solutions designed to the highest standard of expertise. As leading experts in Lean Six Sigma, Lean, Change Management, and Project Leadership curriculums, Acuity has developed relationships with thousands of individuals and organizations across a wide variety of industries in more than 130 countries. Clients pursuing organizational improvement in the Banking, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transit, and Telecom industries have uncovered hundreds of millions of dollars in added value by optimizing the effectiveness and efficiency of their teams, processes, products, and services through training engagements with Acuity. Acuity is based in Denver, Colo.

