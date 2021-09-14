MindEdge Learning Announces PM Skills™ and Accompanying PMSCP™ Certification to Help Project Leaders Achieve Real-World Success

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech firm MindEdge Learning today announced the launch of PM Skills™ and PMSCP™ certification , a program designed to enhance project management and key interpersonal skills for team leaders. The first-of-its-kind series of courses out of the new PM Skills™ brand is powered by MindEdge and provides project managers and team leaders across industries with the skills, tools and organizational behaviors that will have the strongest impact on team performance and project success. Learners must complete all 14 courses to take the PMSCP™ certification exam which earns them the PMSCP™ certification, including a digital badge.

Backed by MindEdge's 15 years of experience in offering high quality project management training, PM Skills™ begins with the belief that interpersonal skills have the greatest impact on project success. By supplementing the process-orientated education offered by traditional project management and Agile training programs, the PM Skills™ program adds a focus on the human factor, completing the essential "toolbox" project leaders need for success. "For a number of years, project leaders have been trained in the tools, techniques, and procedures of project management, but they've had limited access to resources that focus on the skills they need to lead effectively. The PM Skills™ courses and PMSCP certification are designed to help practitioners close that skills gap," said Daniel Picard, editorial director, PM Skills™.

In spring 2021, MindEdge conducted a survey of 185 project leaders and asked them to rank the most important project management skills. The majority of respondents ranked communication, leadership, analysis, team development, and critical thinking as the most essential skills. These skills are typically considered interpersonal skills, as they translate well across various teams and relationships. PM Skills™ courses are designed specifically for interpersonal skill development and include courses on communication, conflict management, critical thinking and decision making, negotiation and others for project managers to become expert leaders in their field.

As the remote workforce continues to increase, solid project management, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively lead co-located teams will become even more essential. With more companies delaying return to office plans, and with 49% of respondents to MindEdge Learning's second annual State of Remote Work 2021: The Age of the Hybrid Workforce survey saying they will institute a hybrid work schedule this year, many employees want the flexibility to work remotely. On average, according to the survey, workers say they would like to spend about three days per week in their office or place of work and 27% say they would like to spend only one or two days a week in the office.

"In a hybrid workplace environment, and with many companies delaying their return to office plans, companies need leaders who have strong interpersonal and communication skills to manage a remote organization," said Jennifer Adams, managing director, PM Skills™. "In an increasingly global and remote workforce, these skills are needed to not only help drive company culture, but to meet crucial business objectives and maintain successful operations."

The full list of courses include:

Negotiation

Communication

Conflict Management

Interpersonal Skills for Project Leaders

Critical Thinking and Decision-Making

Leadership

Team Development

Interaction and Engagement

Change Management

Analysis and Problem-Solving

Embracing Risk and Uncertainty

Tailoring and Adaptability

Planning and Project Design

Expanding Focus and Alignment

PMSCP™ Certification Exam

No previous certifications or experience are required to take the courses but all courses must be completed before taking the PMSCP™ certification exam. For more details on PM Skills™, the PMSCP™ certification, and corporate solutions to help your company's project leaders succeed, visit the PM Skills™ website.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some three million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass. Find out more at https://www.mindedge.com/ .

About PM Skills™

PM Skills™ and the PMSCP™ certification is about going beyond abstract concepts. The training provides the practical application of the skills, tools and organizational behaviors that have the strongest impact on team performance and project success. Backed by MindEdge Learning's 15 years of experience in offering high quality project management training, PM Skills™ brings the human factor into the world of project management and project leader training. Visit the PM Skills™ website to learn more.

