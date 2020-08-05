MindEdge Learning Announces Six Courses Recommended for College Credit by American Council on Education

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindEdge Learning today announced that the American Council on Education's College Credit Recommendation Service (ACE CREDIT®) has evaluated and recommended college credit for six MindEdge Learning courses. ACE, the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, seeks to provide leadership and a unifying voice on key higher education issues and to influence public policy through advocacy, research, and program initiatives.

"This recognition from ACE underscores our commitment to well-designed, standards aligned and accessible courses — a foundational element of our work to drive quality online learning for major higher education institutions," said Chris Edwards, SVP of University Partnerships at MindEdge Learning. "It also reinforces our commitment to learners and our focus on providing industry-aligned content that can lead to the best possible outcomes for their personal and professional growth."

The ACE CREDIT Network of participating colleges and universities consider ACE CREDIT recommendations in determining the applicability of coursework and examination results to their courses and degree programs. Note: The decision to accept specific credit recommendations is up to each institution.

For more than 30 years, colleges and universities have trusted ACE CREDIT to provide reliable course equivalency information to facilitate their decisions to award academic credit. For more information, visit ACE CREDIT .

MindEdge Learning offers a total of six courses that have been recommended for college credit by ACE CREDIT. The six approved courses include Human Resource Management, Agile Project Management, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Digital Marketing and Nonprofit Management.

For a complete listing of these courses, please visit mindedge.com/ace-credit.

About MindEdge

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About ACE

Founded in 1918, ACE is the major coordinating body for all the nation's higher education institutions, representing more than 1,600 college and university presidents and more than 200 related associations nationwide. It provides leadership on key higher education issues and influences public policy through advocacy. For more information, please visit www.acenet.edu or follow ACE on Twitter @ACEducation.

