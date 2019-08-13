MindEdge Learning Appoints Hugo Lallo as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edtech firm MindEdge Learning today announced the appointment of Hugo Lallo to chief technology officer. In his new role, Lallo will lead the infrastructure and systems involved with scaling the digital learning offerings of MindEdge Learning, as well as Skye Learning , a division of MindEdge. He will also focus on growing the company's innovation efforts including artificial intelligence and virtual reality capabilities.

"Not only does Hugo have impressive industry experience, but he also comes to MindEdge with the deep passion and drive needed to help grow and scale our digital business quickly and effectively," said Jefferson Flanders, CEO of MindEdge Learning. "We're thrilled to have him join the leadership team and further advance digital learning innovation for both the MindEdge and Skye Learning brands."

Lallo has more than 13 years of experience as a software engineer, spanning a vast array of senior and C-level positions. Prior to joining MindEdge, Lallo was the lead software engineer at Zume Inc. where he led a team of engineers focused on customer success. Prior to that, he was chief technology officer at Stage Fund as well as chief technology officer/chief information officer at DN2K LLC. He also held roles at Wavecloud, Arrow Electronics, and ITriage LLC.

"MindEdge is a known leader in the online education space. I am excited to be a part of a team that is genuinely passionate about students, learning, and technology," said Lallo, CTO of MindEdge Learning. "Bringing some new and exciting technologies will only expand MindEdge's already impressive offerings."

MindEdge, a learning company based in Waltham, provides leadership, management, communication and educational solutions for organizations to help them meet their objectives. Founded in 1998 by Harvard and MIT educators, MindEdge specializes in higher education and professional development content and technology solutions and continues to innovate in the rapidly changing landscape of online education. The company's courses feature narrative, interactive learning case studies and simulations, as well as adaptive learning technology to maximize learner mastery of the content.

