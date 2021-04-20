MindEdge Learning Appoints Jennifer Adams as Managing Director of PM Skills™

BOSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MindEdge Learning today announced that Jennifer Adams has joined the company as Managing Director, PM Skills™, a newly created role. Adams will focus on the operation, development, and success of MindEdge's project management courses and simulations. She will also become a member of the senior leadership team, and will report directly to CEO Jefferson Flanders.

"As MindEdge expands its online project management skills training, Jennifer will lead the way," Flanders said. "She's an experienced and talented executive, with a deep knowledge of project management. We're delighted to have her join the company."

As an Agile Certified Scrum Master (CSM®), Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, and certified Project Management Professional (PMP®), Adams brings more than 15 years of project management, process development, and communications and marketing strategy to her role. She holds a degree in mass communications with a specialization in visual communications from the University of South Florida.

Prior to MindEdge, she spent several years focusing on project and process management, communications strategy, and brand awareness for the University of New Hampshire's alumni relations and communications and public affairs departments. In the past, Adams also filled management roles at the Lesley University Literacy Collaborative, the University of South Florida's Morsani School of Medicine, and Southern New Hampshire University's graduate program.

"This is such an exciting time for the project management field, and I'm thrilled to be joining MindEdge to be a part of that," Adams said. "I'm looking forward to working with this team of industry leaders to launch a truly innovative project management brand."

About PM Skills™

PM Skills™ offers online training through courses and simulations that help learners gain new skills to advance in their careers. These courses carry Project Management Institute® Professional Development Units (PDUs). PM Skills™ supplements the process-oriented education offered by traditional project management and Agile training programs, adding a focus on the human factor in project management.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

SOURCE MindEdge