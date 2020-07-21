MindEdge Offers Online Marketing Certified Associate (OMCA™) Test Prep Program

BOSTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindEdge Learning today announced that it will now offer the Online Marketing Certified Associate (OMCA™) test prep program. Completely online and self-paced, it provides a comprehensive preparation for the OMCA certification exam and includes a prepaid exam voucher.

OMCP , a leader in digital marketing certification, maintains the OMCA certification as a worldwide standard. The OMCA certification verifies the skills, education, and experience necessary to drive digital marketing initiatives. More than 900 universities and training institutes teach to OMCA standards worldwide and thousands of leading companies prefer to hire professionals with OMCA and OMCP credentials.

"We're delighted that those looking to prepare for the OMCA certification can turn to MindEdge Learning courses which show exceptional quality and coverage of required digital marketing skills," said Michael Stebbins, chairman and director of OMCP. "We're excited about partnering with MindEdge to expand access to digital marketing training."

"In the age of remote hiring, employers are increasingly looking for candidates with certificates that underscore and verify their expertise," said Jefferson Flanders, CEO of MindEdge Learning. "The OMCA meets that standard as a highly regarded certification grounded in real world practice and backed by the country's leading digital marketing association."

To earn OMCA certification, a candidate must prove:

A passing score on the OMCA exam

The equivalent of high school (secondary) education or higher

Either 600 hours of experience or successful completion of an approved course such as MindEdge's test prep program

MindEdge's OMCA test prep program covers strategic issues, marketing methods and tactics, industry terminology, and best practices. It offers examples, videos from industry-leading practitioners, interactive games, and review questions to ensure mastery of the material. Individual courses in the OMCA program include:

Digital Marketing Strategy

Content Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Marketing Automation

Digital Analytics

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Digital Advertising (with PPC)

Mobile Marketing

Conversion Rate Optimization

OMCA™ Practice Exam

MindEdge is an OMCP Registered Education Provider. Upon successful completion of the MindEdge OMCA™ program, students are encouraged to download and print a Certificate of Completion, including a voucher for the OMCA™ online exam (retail value $225) and a code for two practice exams.

About MindEdge

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About the OMCP

OMCP is a certification standard and an industry association that maintains the competency and exam standards for online marketing in coordination with industry leaders. OMCP staff provide certification verification and credentialing of individual practitioners, agencies, and educational institutions. OMCP publishes competency standards used for curriculum and employee evaluation, the industry body of knowledge, certification exams, readiness tests, and podcasts related to best practices in online marketing. OMCP does not provide training. It is an independent standard, not tied to any one platform, training provider, agency or vendor. The OMCP mission is to continually improve the standards of practice, education, and employment of online marketers.

