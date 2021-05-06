Mindera™ Honored as Winner in 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program, Best New Technology Solution - Dermatology

The Mindera platform uses a simple patch that takes only minutes to extract biomarkers, allowing for simple, minimally invasive, rapid and painless extraction of RNA from the skin using a dermal biomarker patch. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin at the exact moment of the test. This rich patient-specific data set is then analyzed by machine learning algorithms to ask sophisticated questions of the data, for example, predicting the appropriate biologic drug for a patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment.

The ability to collect patient data at scale, combined with high precision molecular testing, results in a powerful platform with improved sensitivity and specificity, translating into huge cost savings for healthcare systems, particularly when applied to the prediction of response to hyper-expensive treatments. Biomarkers captured using the Mindera platform include DNA, RNA, protein, and small molecules; in particular, the role of RNA in chronic skin diseases is well characterized.

"Patients get the right biologic the first time and have improved outcomes while the payers save wasted dollars that were the result of being a non-responder to treatment. Precision medicine is an integrated approach to better patient outcomes," said George Mahaffey, CEO of Mindera. "We're proud of our platform and equally proud to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough with this 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Award win."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Mindera's digital predictive skin analytics platform represents a significant dermatology breakthrough, allowing for a dramatic improvement in how patients are diagnosed and treated," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "This is taking MedTech to its highest level - being able to target treatment to each individual patient. Congratulations to Mindera for their for their success and innovation, taking home a well-deserved award win for 'Best New Technology Solution for Dermatology'."

About Mindera

Mindera is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera is a CLIA and ISO 13485 certified Laboratory. Find out more at www.minderadx.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]





SOURCE Mindera Corporation

Related Links

http://www.minderadx.com

