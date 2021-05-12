Mindera Raises Over $12M Series A-2 Financing

The Mindera platform uses a simple patch that extracts biomarkers from the skin in minutes, allowing for rapid and painless extraction of RNA. Subsequent Next-Generation Sequencing of the extracted RNA allows Mindera scientists to take a genetic and transcriptomic snapshot of the skin at the exact moment of the test. In the case of Mind.Px, this rich patient-specific data is then analyzed by proprietary machine learning algorithms to predict the appropriate psoriasis biologic drug for a patient prior to therapeutic selection and treatment.

Mind.Px is a first-of-its-kind precision medicine dermatology solution that aligns patient, physician, and payer interests by predicting effective biologics for individuals, avoiding trial-and-error prescription behavior and wasted payer spending.

For more information, contact [email protected].

About Mindera

Mindera is a private San Diego-area company developing and commercializing next-generation medical technology to enable a new era of skin analytics at the molecular level. Using a proprietary dermal biomarker patch, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Machine Learning, Mindera technology generates clinically validated data to reduce healthcare system costs and improve patient outcomes. Mindera is a CLIA and ISO 13485 certified Laboratory. Find out more at www.minderadx.com .

SOURCE Mindera Corporation

Related Links

http://www.minderadx.com

