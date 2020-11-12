Mindful Nation Partners with Veteran's PATH to Address Veteran Well-Being and Decrease Veteran Suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veteran's Day, The Mindful Nation and Veteran's PATH joined forces once again to improve veteran adjustment and well-being. They will provide programs that foster a renewed sense of purpose, teach mind-body resilience and stress management, and utilize veteran peer mentorship and support - with the ultimate goal of reducing staggering rates of veteran suicide in the US.

"Our veterans put their lives on the line for our safety and freedom, and we have a responsibility to take care of them," said Krishna Pendyala, President of Mindful Nation. "We have a moral obligation to help heal those invisible wounds, and that's what Veteran's PATH does."

According to the 2019 National Annual Suicide Prevention Report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 28 veterans commit suicide every day in the U.S., when adjusted for age and sex. With the COVID-19 pandemic, rates of suicide, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse have increased an additional 20%, negatively affecting the physical and mental well-being of our veterans.

"We need to stop the epidemic of veteran suicide," said Dave Drake, Executive Director of Veteran's PATH, "and Mindful Nation shares our commitment to evidence-based mindfulness interventions to support veterans in finding wholeness and leading a life of well-being and purpose after leaving the military. As more of our troops come home, we will be ready to serve them."

Veteran's PATH facilitates in-depth veteran experiences, including multi-month programs, wilderness retreats, and one-day intensives for veterans to heal together with other veterans. They also deliver online training to help veterans more effectively manage stress and anxiety and increase resiliency. Veteran's PATH focuses its work on transitioning veterans, given that this is a critical time of high stress and identity loss, when veterans are at increased risk of substance abuse, mental health issues, isolation, and suicidality. The organization's mission is for every US military veteran to find wholeness as a warrior leading a purposeful and fulfilling life.

Mindful Nation was inspired by the book of the same name, by Congressman Tim Ryan, who believes that mindfulness can help everyone in the U.S. experience greater well-being that also benefits our greater society. The foundation has five key pillars: veterans, children, teachers, healthcare, and leaders. As a member of the subcommittees in charge of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Congressman Ryan is committed to the well-being of veterans, making that a key pillar of Mindful Nation.

Together, both organizations aim to improve veterans' health and well-being, helping them heal the invisible wounds of military service so they can find new purpose and meaning in civilian life.

About The Mindful Nation Foundation

The Mindful Nation Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was inspired by U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan, author of the best-selling book, A Mindful Nation. Established in 2013, our mission is to help everyday Americans lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by promoting the use of evidence-based contemplative practices that support emotional and physical health, strengthen community, and increase our innate human capacity. Mindful Nation pioneered a new era in veteran self-care, recovery and resilience by implementing a wide range of evidence-based practices founded on self-awareness and mutual support. https://mindfulnation.org

About Veteran's PATH

Veteran's PATH is a 501c3 whose mission is for every US military veteran to find wholeness as a warrior leading a purposeful and fulfilling life. Their programs help veterans better manage stress and anxiety, increase resiliency and well-being, and access peer mentorship and support. https://veteranspath.org/

