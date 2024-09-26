Mindful Philanthropy Releases Groundbreaking Landscape Analysis on U.S. Mental Health Philanthropic Funding

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Philanthropy released an unprecedented U.S. Funding Landscape for Mental Health report, offering a comprehensive analysis of philanthropic giving trends in mental health. This first-of-its-kind report provides vital insights into the current state of mental health philanthropy, emphasizing the urgent need for increased investment and strategic collaboration to address the rising mental health crisis in the United States.

This report reveals that while mental health is receiving more media attention and funder interest following the COVID-19 pandemic, it still accounts for less than 1.7% of total philanthropic funding, even as mental health issues affect nearly a quarter of U.S. adults each year. Mental health funding doubled from $1.2 billion to $2.3 billion between 2015 and 2022 (a 52% increase when accounting for inflation), and yet the gap between need and funding remains substantial, especially in underserved communities. This report underscores the critical role of philanthropy in closing this gap, highlighting opportunities for funders to drive systemic change through collaboration, policy support, and data-driven investments.

The official report launch took place during a special convening of over 65 funders yesterday in New York City, entitled Empowering the Future: Philanthropy's Role in Youth Mental Health & Well-Being, hosted in collaboration with Philanthropy New York at the Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice. The event, coinciding with the United Nations General Assembly, highlighted philanthropy's role in addressing the unique mental health pressures faced by today's youth, featuring a keynote fireside chat with renowned social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation.

Speaking of youth mental health, Haidt noted in conversation with Mindful Philanthropy's CEO Alyson Niemann, "almost all of the measures, especially anxiety and depression, were stable from the 90's through 2011, and they're up 50-150% since then…If we can get half way back to 2010, this would be the biggest advancement in mental health in human history, and I think we can do it."

Mindful Philanthropy's U.S. Funding Landscape stresses the catalytic potential of funding youth mental health, with 83% of surveyed funders prioritizing investments in this area.

"This report is a call to action," stressed Niemann. "The data clearly shows an emerging field of funder interest in mental health, with demonstrated growth, but also potential fragmentation. This report provides funders the information they need to make more impactful, data-driven decisions, and events like today's help inspire one another to take bold, collective action."

The U.S. Funding Landscape is the third in a Mindful Philanthropy series entitled Mental Health at the Center outlining resources for a call to action for funders to invest 5x more in mental health by 2035. All three reports are available to the public for download at https://www.mindfulphilanthropy.org/atthecenter .

