MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO OREGON WITH PLANS TO OPEN TWO NEW OFFICES BY MID-2022, WITH MORE ON THE WAY

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a diverse and collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians, has announced expansion into Oregon with the recent opening of its Portland office located at 5440 SW Westgate Dr, Suite 350. Before the end of the year, Mindful plans to add at least two more offices in the Portland Metropolitan Area including in Tigard and Vancouver, Wash.

"We're proud of the work we do and are thrilled to be expanding our services into Oregon," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "The consistent expansion of our provider network indicates that our mindful approach to supporting licensed clinicians is truly allowing them to do their best work and offer meaningful mental health care to our communities."

Mindful's Portland office opened in April 2021 to in-person and virtual appointments. Located in the Sylvan-Highlands neighborhood, the inaugural Oregon location is designed to be a calming and professional space for both clinicians and their patients.

"Mental health issues have exploded since the start of the pandemic and we hope to help fill the demand for real, in-person therapy that helps people live their best lives," said Crain.

Mindful is committed to improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care. Since 2011, it has expanded its community of mental health providers to over 500 members across Washington and Oregon. Every week, Mindful's network sees more than 10,000 individuals, couples and families through evidence-based therapy approaches in a way that meets their specific needs.

Individuals interested in therapy can search Mindful's online database of providers or enter its referral process to be matched. For more information, visit www.mindfultherapygroup.com.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of more than 500 licensed, independent clinicians serving communities in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has five offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter and Elliot Bay; and one in Portland, Oregon. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

