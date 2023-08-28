Mindful Therapy Group Announces Proud Partnership with the Seattle Seahawks

The new partnership will focus on shattering the stigma surrounding mental health issues and fostering open dialogues

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of nearly 1,000 licensed, independent mental health clinicians, announced today a new partnership with the Seattle Seahawks.

Starting with the 2023 season, Mindful will collaborate with the Seahawks on the team's Mental Health Matters campaign and will work with the team to amplify conversations around the importance of mental health, while encouraging open dialogues surrounding mental well-being. Mindful will also serve as the presenting partner of Seahawks Legend Ray Roberts' podcast, Big Ray's Garage Grind: Mental Health Edition. Part of the Seahawks' Podcast Network, each episode will give listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the intersection of mental health and sports, diving into Ray's personal mental health journey as well as those of other athletes navigating life off the field. Mindful will also have a prominent presence across the team's digital and social platforms, in-game promotion opportunities and various brand activations.

"Our partnership with the Seahawks is a continuation of the remarkable work both organizations have been doing around mental health," said Jessica Crain, co-founder and COO of Mindful. "While mental health issues are often stigmatized or considered taboo, the Seahawks have been instrumental in highlighting the importance of mental health, particularly among men and younger generations. Through our partnership, we look forward to extending our reach and providing support to even more individuals grappling with mental health challenges."

"We are proud to partner with Mindful Therapy Group to shine a light on the importance of mental well-being and remove stigmas around seeking help," said Mario Bailey, Seattle Seahawks Vice President of Community Engagement & Legends. "Through our various programs, we aim to change the conversation around mental health and create a community where empathy and support are the norm."

Since 2011, Mindful has improved access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive network of dedicated clinicians and innovative telehealth services. With nine locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, Mindful offers services in dozens of specialty topics with the opportunity for in-person therapy, ensuring that everyone has access to the resources they need for their unique mental health needs.

For more details on Mindful Therapy Group and its offerings, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Information on the Seahawks' Mental Health Matters campaign can be found at www.seahawks.com/community.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of nearly 1000 licensed, independent clinicians serving more than 15,000 clients weekly in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has eight offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Downtown Seattle (Elliott Bay), Southcenter, Vancouver, Tacoma, and now Spokane; and 2 offices in the Greater Portland Area, including Tigard and Sylvan. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

Jeff Wilson

[email protected]

206-838-9209

SOURCE Mindful Therapy Group