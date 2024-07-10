Mindful Therapy Group Disrupts Mental Healthcare Industry, Founders Honored as EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award Winners

Revolutionizing Mental Healthcare: Unleashing the Power of Entrepreneurship to Expand Access and Foster Positive Change; Award Marks Another Milestone During a Year of Expansion Across Western U.S.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) recently named Derek Crain, LICSW, CEO, and Jessica Crain, COO, co-founders of Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), Entrepreneurs Of The Year 2024 Mountain West Award winners. This prestigious recognition highlights their groundbreaking efforts in transforming the mental healthcare landscape by creating more jobs, challenging existing models, and championing the entrepreneurial spirit. Jessica and Derek are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2024 National Awards.

In just 13 years, Mindful, the brainchild of Jessica and Derek, has touched the lives of more than 100,000 individual clients, serving thousands every day, while also empowering more than 1,500 provider entrepreneurs to turn their dreams of establishing private practices into reality. Their unwavering commitment to accessible and personalized mental healthcare has driven them to expand their services this year to Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada, establishing four new regional offices and creating hundreds of new job opportunities. Setting another bold milestone, Mindful is preparing to launch its 15th office in Fort Collins, Colo. later this year.

The independent judging panel, consisting of previous award winners, esteemed CEOs, and influential business leaders, selected Jessica and Derek as winners. Their outstanding ability to create long-term value through their unique model, dedication to their purpose, and substantial impact on their communities set them apart.

"From the inception of Mindful, we wanted to put the practitioner in charge, allowing them to focus their time and energy on patient care," said Derek and Jessica. "As we set our sights on the future, we hold unwaveringly to the original vision that ignited our journey and anticipate the remarkable possibilities that lie ahead. We are focused on a path to helping people facilitate easier access to mental healthcare in the local communities that we live, work and play within. The significance of this recognition is profound, and we are truly humbled and honored to have been chosen as recipients."

The National Award winners will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2025.

