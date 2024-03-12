MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP EXPANDS INTO NEVADA WITH NEW OFFICE IN LAS VEGAS

Currently Accepting Clients and Enrolling Clinicians

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group, a collaborative network of intern and fully licensed, independent mental health clinicians that partners with the majority of regional and national insurers, today announced the opening of its first office in Nevada. The Las Vegas-based office is located at 8215 S Eastern Ave and is now accepting patients.

"Every county in Nevada has a mental health provider shortage," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "We are eager to support as many residents as we can to ensure access to quality mental health care that is desperately needed in the state."

At 1,000 square feet, the new space includes three offices for clinicians to meet with clients to address issues such as anxiety, depression, relationship problems, trauma and more. The network provides therapy for individuals, couples, children and families. Recognizing the urgent need for access in the region, the team is actively seeking opportunities to expand its space in the future.

"Everyone can benefit from therapy in some way. Our local providers are focused on providing personalized care that meets people right where they are in their mental health journey," said Crain.

Based out of Washington state, Nevada is Mindful's second new market in 2024; earlier this year, it announced opening a location in Arizona. The Tempe-based office is accepting telehealth clients now and will officially open its doors in May 2024. Additionally, the team plans to open two Colorado offices in Denver and Fort Collins later this year.

For individuals seeking immediate access to telehealth services in Nevada and/or for more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its expansive and collaborative network of independent clinicians serving more than 20,000 clients weekly in Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 16 offices throughout Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Nevada. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

