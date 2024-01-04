Mindful Therapy Group Expands Leadership Team to Drive Innovation & Support Growth

Appoints new vice president of marketing and vice president of growth strategy

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a collaborative network of over 1,000 licensed, independent mental health clinicians, today announced the addition of two new executive leaders. Stephen Oshyn joins as Vice President of Growth & Strategy and Jason Wilensky, MBA, joins as Vice President of Marketing. In addition to the new hires, Krystal Tonning has been elevated to Executive Vice President and Ryan Bourke has been promoted to Vice President of Operations.

"Jason and Stephen are tremendous additions to our leadership team, bringing decades of experience in marketing and corporate strategy," said Derek Crain, co-founder and CEO of Mindful. "With these appointments and promotions, we are positioning Mindful Therapy Group to continue to rapidly scale not only in the Pacific Northwest but into other markets in 2024, including Arizona and Colorado."

As Vice President of Growth Strategy, Oshyn will focus on exploring new market opportunities and ensuring sustainable growth through implementing best-in-class planning processes and strategies. Previously, Oshyn held senior management roles at well-known brands like Target, Amazon, and T-Mobile. Most recently he was vice president of strategy at Freshly, where he oversaw the overall corporate roadmap, identifying priorities and establishing programs around them.

Joining as Vice President of Marketing, Wilensky brings more than 20 years of experience in business leadership, marketing, and sales. In his new role, Wilensky will lead the development and execution of marketing strategies that drive brand awareness, lead generation for new patients and providers, and support the overall growth of the company. Wilenksy has held various senior marketing roles at tech, healthcare, and consumer companies, most recently serving as director of marketing for Sound Physicians.

"We are investing in our people because we see great opportunity ahead to advance our mission to improve access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care in our communities," said Crain.

In 2023, Mindful opened three new offices in Tacoma and Spokane, Wash., and Portland, OR, raising its total network of therapy offices to 11. In 2023, it added 483 new providers to its collaborative network and logged 700,000 total therapy sessions, including more than 12,000 new patient visits. It also announced a new partnership with the Seattle Seahawks on the team's Mental Health Matters Campaign and amplifying conversations on the importance of mental health.

For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of over 1,000 licensed, independent clinicians serving more than 15,000 clients weekly in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has 11 offices throughout Washington, including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Downtown Seattle (Elliott Bay), Southcenter, Vancouver, Tacoma and Spokane; and three offices in the Greater Portland Area, including Tigard, Sylvan, and close-in Northeast. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com.

