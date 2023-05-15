MINDFUL THERAPY GROUP EXPANDS MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES TO TACOMA COMMUNITY WITH OPENING OF NEW OFFICE

Downtown Tacoma location makes it convenient for more Washingtonians to get real, in-person therapy; accepting new patients as of May 15

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful), a diverse and collaborative network of licensed, independent mental health clinicians, has expanded into the South Sound with the opening of a new office in Tacoma, Wash. The new office, located in The Rhodes Center at 950 Broadway, Suite 404, increases access to much-needed, evidence-based mental health care for community members in the region. This marks Mindful Therapy's ninth location, with plans to open a tenth therapy office in Portland, OR, before the end of the year.

"We're excited to bring our services to the Tacoma community," said Derek Crain, LICSW, co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group. "Our new location will allow us to see more Washingtonians who desperately need mental health care, while also supporting licensed therapists who are building and thriving in their independent practices."

The new office offers 5,300 square feet of space, with 17 patient rooms, a provider-only work room, conference rooms, and a break room. The downtown location can be conveniently accessed by car, bike, public transit or foot due to on-site parking and bike storage while being just two blocks away from the Commerce Street Light Rail station.

"The truth is many Washington state residents who need mental health care aren't getting treatment due to a shortage of providers. We hope our expansion in the Tacoma market can benefit those who have previously been on waitlists or unable to access care," said Crain.

Since its founding in 2011, Mindful has grown its independent provider network to over 850 clinicians, serving over 14,000 patients a week for therapy needs including individuals, couples and families. This expansion showcases Mindful Therapy's commitment to providing in-person mental health care in the Pacific Northwest.

Individuals interested in therapy can search Mindful's online database of providers or enter its referral process to be matched. For more information, please visit www.mindfultherapygroup.com or call (425) 640-7009.

About Mindful Therapy Group

Mindful Therapy Group (Mindful) is improving access to high-quality and comprehensive mental health care through its diverse and collaborative network of more than 850 licensed, independent clinicians serving communities in Washington and Oregon. Its network of therapists covers hundreds of specialty areas such as depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD and more. Mindful was established in 2011 and has seven offices throughout Washington including Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter, Elliot Bay, Vancouver and Tacoma; and two located in Tigard and Portland, Oregon. For more information about Mindful Therapy Group, visit mindfultherapygroup.com. Clinicians interested in joining Mindful can visit mindfulsupportservices.com .

