Mindful Venture Capital Closes $5 Million First Fund

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindful Venture Capital ( Mindful VC ), a Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm powered by behavior design that backs mindful entrepreneurs building the future through technology, closed $5 million for its first fund in December 2022.

The power of behavior design goes beyond its application of insights from science and industry operators to company building and venture capital investment with its core thesis that behavior design can be used to invest better in venture capital markets.

Within two years, the firm made over fifteen investments into eleven companies, of which over 40% were follow-on investments priced by external lead investors.

RAND corporation is reporting that " more than 80% of AI projects fail " and McKinsey is sharing that over 90% of artificial intelligence (AI) pilots fail before making it to a proof of concept (POC), especially in AI, natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML).

Mindful VC's trending success rate of companies progressing beyond proof of concept (POC) is over 70% with over 25% progressing to Series A since initial funding.

"We are innovators of behavior design investing using a systematic analysis that builds on top of traditional fundamental and quantitative analyses to move us into this next generation of mindful analysis," said Ari Qayumi, Founder, General and Managing Partner of Mindful VC.

"We invest in people building tools that analyze and augment positive, diverse human abilities. We look for intentionality in the team, product, and business model. From persuasive to consensual to mindful computing, we back companies building mindful ventures and continue to back those that we believe are already in, or have the potential to achieve entry into, the mindful technologies category."

Mindful VC invests in companies pioneering the next generation of innovation and intelligence that are advancing the health and performance of humans, machines, and environments. On a per fund deal basis, as in Mindful VC's first fund, the firm targets 90% based in the United States and up to 10% elsewhere.

About Mindful VC

Mindful VC is a Silicon Valley-based early-stage venture capital firm powered by Behavior Design that backs mindful entrepreneurs building the future through technology.

SOURCE Mindful Venture Capital