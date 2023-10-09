Mindfulness Meditation Application Market to grow by USD 1.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by the rising cases of mood disorders- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mindfulness meditation application market by end-user (individual and corporate), platform (android, iOS, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mindfulness meditation application market from 2022rom to 2027 is USD 1.48 billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The rising cases of mood disorders are key factors driving market growth. Mindfulness meditation apps provide accessible and user-friendly solutions to improve mental health as people seek effective methods to manage stress, anxiety, and sadness. Increased demand may be stimulated by the growing acceptance of mindful meditation techniques as a powerful treatment for mood disorders. Additionally, new apps like Perspective Timer and Breathe offer a variety of mindfulness techniques to meet different emotional needs. The benefits and adaptability offered by these apps enable users around the world to cultivate healthier mindsets in the face of the rising tide of mood disorders. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

Market Challenge

The need to comply with regulations is a significant challenge restricting market growth. To facilitate user interaction, mobile applications are increasingly used. Therefore, the company maintains regular contact with users throughout their use and records, tracks, transmits, and analyzes user data. To prevent accidental disclosure of confidential information, mobile applications that may contain personal or anonymous user data must be protected with strict security measures. Therefore, data security is becoming increasingly important, especially when it comes to mindfulness meditation apps. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The mindfulness meditation application market has been segmented by end-user (individual and corporate), platform (android, iOS, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the individual segment will be significant during the forecast period. Mindfulness meditation, which can benefit people's mental health as well as their overall health, can give them a sense of calm, balance, and peace. Individualists benefit greatly from meditation. Scientific research shows that practicing mindfulness meditation can help cultivate perspective, reduce stress, improve memory, and improve physical health. Additionally, the various benefits of meditation include reduced stress, reduced anxiety, improved mental health, improved self-awareness, increased concentration and meditation time, reduced memory loss, increased empathy and kindness, and improved sleep hygiene. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the mindfulness meditation application market:

Aura, Calm.com Inc., CBZ Village des Pruniers, Headspace Inc., Humm.ly Inc., Inner Explorer, Insight Network Inc., Meditation Moments BV, Meditation Oasis, MindApps AB, Mindfulness Everywhere, Mindvalley Inc., Portal Labs Ltd., Simple Habit Inc., Smiling Mind Pty Ltd., Ten Percent Happier Inc., UCLA Health, Waking Up LLC, Welzen, and Yedi70 Software and Information Technologies Inc.

