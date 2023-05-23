Mindfulness Meditation Applications Global Market Report 2023: VR-Based Meditation Apps Present Opportunities

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 May, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mindfulness Meditation Application: Global Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on service type, operating system, age group, end user, and geographic region. The report provides an overview of the global market for mindfulness meditation applications and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

Mindfulness meditation is a spiritual practice that involves focusing one's attention on the present moment while accepting one's thoughts and feelings without judgment. It has been found to have numerous health benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety and depression; improving sleep quality; and lowering blood pressure.

There are many mobile apps that offer guided meditation and mindfulness exercises. Most of these apps provide users with a variety of techniques to help them relax and achieve a state of mindfulness, such as deep breathing exercises, body scans and visualization techniques. Research has shown that using these apps can reduce symptoms of various mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. They may also be helpful for managing chronic pain and improving overall well-being.

Problems such as stress, fear, worry, depression and sleeplessness can affect one's physical health and contribute to chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer, if not addressed early. External constraints, including one's work, societal expectations and financial problems, can exacerbate stress. However, young people are becoming more knowledgeable about these disorders and how to lead healthy lives. People are engaging in relaxing pursuits. Even businesses are implementing wellness initiatives to reduce employee stress in the workplace.

Mindfulness meditation apps can be downloaded and used on a smartphone, wristwatch or tablet. By teaching users breathing techniques, muscle and body relaxation techniques, and mental imagery exercises, these programs help people cope with stress, chronic pain, high blood pressure and a range of psychiatric disorders.

With the advent of care reflection programs to treat anxiety, stress and depression, the market for mindfulness meditation apps has expanded to include young as well as older people. In addition, current technologies and online media persuade individuals to use mindfulness meditation apps simply to keep up with daily tasks.

In this report, the global market for mindfulness meditation applications is segmented by service type, operating system, age group, end user and geographic region. Service types consist of free and subscription.

Operating systems consist of IOS, Android and others. The three age groups covered are 10 to 20, 20 to 35, and over 35. End users consist of individual and commercial. Geographic regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America currently is the dominant regional market for mindfulness meditation applications.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for mindfulness meditation applications
  • Brief description about care reflection programs and how they help in treating patients with anxiety, stress, and depression, and information on various breathing techniques, muscle and body relaxation techniques, and mental imagery exercises.
  • Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
  • Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the mindfulness meditation applications market by operating system, age group, end user, and region
  • Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

  • Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Macroeconomic Factors
  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
  • Impact of Ukraine-Russia Crisis on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

  • Market Opportunities
  • Growing Demand for VR-Based Meditation Apps
  • Significant Moves in the Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Type, Operating System, End-user and Age Group

  • Mindfulness Meditation App Market by Service Type
  • Subscription Model
  • Free Model
  • Market by Operating System
  • Android
  • Ios
  • Other Operating Systems
  • Market by End-user
  • Individual Users
  • Commercial Users
  • Market by Age Group
  • Over 35 Age Group
  • 20-35 Age Group
  • 10-20 Age Group

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

  • Aura Health
  • Betterme
  • Breethe
  • Calm
  • Headspace Inc.
  • Insight Network Inc.
  • Inner Explorer Inc.
  • Meditopia
  • Simple Habit
  • Ten Percent Happier

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

  • Scope of Report
  • Methodology
  • Analyst's Credentials
  • Custom Research
  • Related Research Reports

Companies Mentioned

  • Aura Health
  • Betterme
  • Breethe
  • Calm
  • Headspace Inc.
  • Insight Network Inc.
  • Inner Explorer Inc.
  • Meditopia
  • Simple Habit
  • Ten Percent Happier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmg5p3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Antibiotics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $49.6 Billion by 2027 at a 4.2% CAGR

Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2023: Featuring Analysis of ChatGPT, Programmatic Ads, CPA, and Salary Transparency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.