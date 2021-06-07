Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market to Reach US$ 6,478.5 Million by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 48.1%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Mindfulness Meditation Apps market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Mindfulness Meditation Apps market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Mindfulness Meditation Apps market. The mindfulness meditation market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Mindfulness Meditation Apps market at the global and regional levels. The Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.1% from 2021-2027 to reach US$ 6,478.5 million by 2027.

Market Overview

Mindfulness meditation app is an application that helps the end-users to meditate, calm down, and attain mental peace, to improve their mental health. Mindfulness meditation applications help the consumers to understand their behaviors, emotions and assist them in enhancing their self-awareness and self-regulation.

Nowadays, with the increased workload, environmental stress, and family problems, mental health disorder issues such as anxiety, mood disorders, and mental stress are growing among various age groups. For instance, according to Perkbox, 79% of the employed adults in 2020 were suffering from work-related stress. This value was 20% higher compared to 59% in 2018. Owing to this a massive population is shifting towards mindfulness meditation apps to practice meditation in their daily hustle.

In the U.S. according to the Harris poll in the year 2017, stress was mainly caused due to money and work. The major cause of health complaints is workplace stress followed by financial and family problems. For instance, 80% of the working people in the U.S. are stressed because of their work, and 8 out 10 Americans are affected by stress. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom, 526,000 working individuals are affected by workplace stress, depression, and anxiety. Owing to these various reasons end-users are adopting the use of mindfulness meditation apps to achieve peace and relieve stress. According to Sensor Tower's latest report, in the year 2019, the key meditation applications achieved revenue of around USD 195 million. Owing to the increased awareness about the services provided by the mindfulness meditation apps and their increased adoption among the end-users, the revenue from 2018, increased by 52% in the year 2019.

Furthermore, increasing R&D research, rapid digitalization, and an increase in the number of smartphone users have boosted the mindfulness meditation apps market. Moreover, the increased awareness about mindfulness meditation apps has also positively impacted the market growth.

Global Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Operating System, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Android

iOS

Others

Android segment dominated the by type of the global Mindfulness Meditation Apps market and will grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach US$ XX million by the year 2027.

By Service Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Free

Paid

Amongst service types, free accounted for the largest share in 2020 and is expected to grow at XX% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. However, the paid segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period and is expected to account for a revenue share of almost XX% by 2027.

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada and Rest of North America )

( , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Mindfulness Meditation Apps market with almost US$ XX million in revenue in 2020. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period on account of the increasing awareness regarding mindfulness meditation apps and stressful working hours in the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

Calm

Headspace

Breethe

Insight Timer

Waking Up

Meditopia

BetterMe

Simple Habit

Aura Health

Moov

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market?

Which factors are influencing the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

