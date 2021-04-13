Mindfulness Training Can Improve the Learning Experience for both Teachers and Students During the Pandemic

Now Children is a unique learning environment designed to support personal, professional, and collective growth. The organization brings together educators, therapists, mindfulness trainers, social workers, and school administrators inspired to bring mindfulness to children. This online environment includes a year-long curriculum, training, mentorship, monthly webinars, a community hub, and continued professional development opportunities.

Mindfulness training can help educators make a peaceful transition back to the classroom or sustain distanced learning.

"The course contains over 100 teaching videos divided into five learning modules delivered as short lesson sets. Each lesson is offered in bite-sized, easy-to-follow instructions to learn and deepen your understanding of the studies," said Co-Founder Kate Munding. She has extensive training in mindfulness and education. Now Children is an international partnership with a Netherlands-based company SeeTrue, that has been providing mindfulness training since 2008.

On May 8, Now Children co-founder and lead instructor Kate Munding will host a free webinar, Creating a Resilient Classroom: 7 Simple Skills to Help Students, sharing simple ways to build students' resilience and emotional wellness. This experiential webinar will include classroom-friendly physical regulation techniques, simple tips for working with difficult emotions, and gentle ways to combat stress. A recording of this free webinar will be available after the live event.

*Source: Schwartz, S. (2020, November 16). Survey: Teachers and students are struggling with online learning. https://www.edweek.org

