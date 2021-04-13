Mindfulness Training Can Improve the Learning Experience for both Teachers and Students During the Pandemic
May 8, 2021 webinar - Creating a Resilient Classroom: 7 Simple Skills to Help Students - can help primary educators overcome the teaching and emotional challenges they've faced during the pandemic.
Apr 13, 2021, 13:20 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent Rand Corporation study* indicates that both students and teachers have faced many struggles emotionally, socially, and academically due to the pandemic conditions. Students and teachers have also experienced increased visibility of racially motivated violence, political unrest, and individual and collective grieving caused by the numerous losses during this time. A new educational platform, Now Children, seeks to address some of these challenges by teaching educators how to build clarity, resiliency, and compassion – the building blocks of personal growth. These foundational mindfulness principles are timeless and help cultivate social and emotional skills needed to navigate chaos and other factors. The platform addresses a need for mindfulness in the primary education curriculum by providing online training and a community for mindfulness teachers, classroom teachers, and other education professionals.
Now Children is a unique learning environment designed to support personal, professional, and collective growth. The organization brings together educators, therapists, mindfulness trainers, social workers, and school administrators inspired to bring mindfulness to children. This online environment includes a year-long curriculum, training, mentorship, monthly webinars, a community hub, and continued professional development opportunities.
"The course contains over 100 teaching videos divided into five learning modules delivered as short lesson sets. Each lesson is offered in bite-sized, easy-to-follow instructions to learn and deepen your understanding of the studies," said Co-Founder Kate Munding. She has extensive training in mindfulness and education. Now Children is an international partnership with a Netherlands-based company SeeTrue, that has been providing mindfulness training since 2008.
On May 8, Now Children co-founder and lead instructor Kate Munding will host a free webinar, Creating a Resilient Classroom: 7 Simple Skills to Help Students, sharing simple ways to build students' resilience and emotional wellness. This experiential webinar will include classroom-friendly physical regulation techniques, simple tips for working with difficult emotions, and gentle ways to combat stress. A recording of this free webinar will be available after the live event.
*Source: Schwartz, S. (2020, November 16). Survey: Teachers and students are struggling with online learning. https://www.edweek.org
