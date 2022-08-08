MindGift.org Founder Shares Advice for Anxiety Symptoms at National Hypnosis Conference

HypnoCoach Mari Vasan advises fellow experts on ways to help clients with anxiety

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are simple ways to help countless anxiety sufferers recover from fears during the pandemic, HypnoCoach Mari Vasan advised fellow experts at "HypnoThoughts Live."

Citing World Health Organization estimates that Covid-19 triggered a 25% increase in anxiety and depression, Vasan discussed "What Anxiety Really Is and How to End It" on a panel at the world's largest hypnosis conference recently in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Anxiety is a behavior, a function of what we're letting into our brain, how we're representing those thoughts, what we're focusing on, and the meaning we're giving to our thoughts," Vasan told an audience of hypnotists.

"It's important that anyone who feels anxious to realize that anxiety is a behavior that can be reversed."

Sharing experiences from her practice as a board-certified hypnotherapist, Vasan said she sees two types of clients who may or may not self-identify as anxious.

The first group has situational or low-level anxiety, and their thoughts and behavior can shift quickly.

"I see midlife women who may be anxious because they believe the best part of their life is over," she said. "They're concerned about their grown kids or their partner's or parents' health. They have symptoms of anxiety, but they don't identify with it."

The second group are "slightly more challenging because they typically own it as a disorder," Vasan said. "They'll say, 'I have anxiety. I've been diagnosed. My mom or my dad also had it. It runs in the family.'"

Some clients think they have anxiety all the time, but Vasan said they actually don't. "It's important for anyone treating clients with anxiety to help them make those distinctions," she noted.

Citing Harvard University trained and published neuroscientist Jill Bolte Taylor, a negative emotion is only experienced for up to 90 seconds. "To keep a negative emotion going, we must continue to generate more disempowering thoughts. It's a habit," Vasan told her conference audience.

"There are many pattern interrupters for anxiety," she added, referring to resources on www.MindGift.org, a nonprofit platform she founded that provides free mental health tools.

Vasan recommended breathing techniques, several hypnosis audios for anxiety/stress or relaxation and an anti-anxiety course by Melissa Tiers on the site.

About MindGift.org

Mari Vasan is the founder of https://www.mindgift.org/, a nonprofit initiative that provides free, quick, emotional relief to those in need of psychological support. The mission of MindGift is to draw upon top talent in coaching, hypnosis, and trauma treatment and offer free resources to those who are suffering. A life coach since 2012, Vasan added HypnoCoach to her credentials in 2013. She is a board-certified hypnotherapist through the International Association of Counselors and Therapists. Vasan is also a member of the American Board of Hypnotherapy and the National Guild of Hypnotists. She is a certified stress management consultant and certified in Rapid Transformational Therapy.

