Mindglobal Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Global

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindglobal, a leading provider of innovative Telecom Expense Management (TEM) solutions, is proud to announce its recognition in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Global. We believe this recognition underscores Mindglobal's commitment to delivering exceptional value and cutting-edge solutions to enterprises worldwide.

Managing millions of mobile devices across more than 54 countries, Mindglobal continues to redefine how organizations optimize their telecom expenses and streamline operational efficiency.

"We feel that being recognized in the Gartner Market Guide report is a testament to the value we deliver to our clients every day," said David Wise, co-CEO at Mindglobal. "In our view, our inclusion in the 2024 Market Guide reflects our dedication to innovation, sustainability, and providing client satisfaction. We remain committed to advancing TEM solutions that empower enterprises to manage their telecom investments effectively while contributing to a sustainable future."

Gartner, Market Guide for Telecom Expense Management Services, Global, By Matt Baldino, Katja Ruud, Danellie Young, 18 November 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mindglobal

Mindglobal is a leading Telecom Expense Management provider headquartered in Austin, Texas. Specializing in global telecom lifecycle management, Mindglobal empowers businesses with innovative solutions to streamline telecom operations, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

