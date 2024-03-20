Mindgrasp AI Achieves ESSA Level IV Certification, Empowering Students to Improve Learning Through its Generative AI Platform

COLUMBIA, Md., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgrasp AI, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, today announced it has achieved ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level IV certification, underscoring the company's commitment to evidence-based education that align with standards set by the ESSA. Mindgrasp AI's innovative approach, combining generative AI with personalized learning tools, is now validated as a research-backed solution for enhancing educational outcomes.

Mindgrasp AI

"As we continue to expand our AI-driven educational tools, this certification marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Thai Cao, co-founder and CEO of Mindgrasp AI. "It reaffirms our dedication to providing high-quality, effective learning solutions that meet the diverse needs of students and educators worldwide."

Mindgrasp AI's learning assistant, known for its powerful ability to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes from uploaded documents, audio, video and more, has attracted more than 500,000 registered users, many of whom are students who leverage the platform's capabilities to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills. In addition to saving students time, Mindgrasp provides a wealth of accessibility support for auditory learners, students with language barriers and students with ADHD. Students can learn in the way that suits them best due to the platform's versatility and content agnosticism. With this ESSA Level IV certification, Mindgrasp AI is poised to further collaborate with educational institutions, offering a proven solution to close learning gaps and improve academic performance.

To achieve ESSA Level IV certification, an organization must prove that the platform "demonstrates a rationale" that is effective at producing results and improving outcomes when implemented through a well-defined logic model or theory of action and is supported by research.

For more information, visit mindgrasp.ai

About Mindgrasp

Mindgrasp AI , the leading artificial intelligence (AI) learning assistant for students and professionals, launched in 2021 out of the Maryland Innovation Center. Mindgrasp AI reads, listens and watches uploads to create notes, summaries, flashcards and quizzes. This model has enabled more than 500,000 registered users to save time, learn faster and improve memorization and comprehension skills. The educational technology software is trusted by students from esteemed education institutions across the U.S. as well as post-grad professionals. For more information, visit mindgrasp.ai and follow on TikTok , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Elle Welch

4236055553

[email protected]

SOURCE Mindgrasp AI