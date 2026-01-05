Mindgruve Appoints Spencer Lian-Thornton as VP of Growth and Partnerships

Former Amazon executive joins fast-growing independent agency to lead enterprise retail media growth

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , a modern media, commerce, and data technology company, today announced the appointment of Spencer Lian-Thornton as Vice President of Growth and Partnerships, effective January 2, 2026. Lian-Thornton will play a key role in accelerating Mindgruve's growth, deepening enterprise partnerships, and advancing the agency's leadership in retail media and commerce-driven marketing.

Spencer Lian-Thornton (VP of Growth and Partnerships)

Lian-Thornton joins Mindgruve after 12 years at Amazon, where he helped build and scale strategies for some of the world's most recognizable brands—including Wrangler, Hanes, New Balance, and The Children's Place—across retail, advertising, and supply chain ecosystems. His experience spans enterprise apparel, footwear, and consumer brands, with a focus on helping brands succeed not only on Amazon but across the broader connected commerce landscape.

"Retail media is transforming how brands grow, and Spencer brings a rare combination of platform expertise, strategic vision, and brand stewardship," said Chad Robley , CEO of Mindgruve. "Having spent more than a decade at Amazon during the rise of retail media, Spencer has been at the forefront of this evolution. He deeply understands how marketing, media, and commerce intersect—and how to help brands win in today's retail ecosystem."

Lian-Thornton's career reflects the evolution of modern marketing. After starting in supply chain roles, he was drawn to advertising after seeing how marketing performance directly impacts brand growth across retail environments. His work consistently focused on lasting brand outcomes and building trusted, durable partnerships across commerce.

"I've always believed the best marketing feels like advice from a trusted friend, and to deliver, you need a trusted agency," said Lian-Thornton. "For nearly a decade, I had Mindgruve on my radar and recommended the agency to clients because they were early leaders in retail media, delivered real results, and built trusted partnerships—not transactional engagements. That philosophy has only become more important as retail media evolves."

In his new role, Lian-Thornton will focus on deepening relationships with executive leadership at major retail media networks and technology partners, expanding Mindgruve's enterprise client roster, and strengthening client loyalty and retention. Lian-Thornton will represent Mindgruve at CES and NRF this January, as well as at leading commerce conferences throughout the year. To schedule a meeting with Lian-Thornton, get in touch .

About Mindgruve

Mindgruve is a modern media, commerce, and data technology company comprised of strategists, creatives, media and commerce experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth for our brand partners through data-driven marketing. With over 400 experts worldwide, Mindgruve's teams deliver integrated media and commerce solutions for global brands.

