Mindgruve Named 2024 Google Premier Partner for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognized Among the Top 3% of Google Partners Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindgruve , one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the U.S., has achieved 2024 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program for the fourth consecutive year. This accomplishment represents the highest level attainable for agencies, granting Mindgruve clients exclusive access to prime business growth opportunities across Google services.

"Mindgruve's close partnership with Google has led to incredible growth for our clients," said Chad Robley , CEO of Mindgruve. "This recognition underscores our commitment to mastering Google's full suite of cutting-edge tools and insights to drive meaningful growth for our clients. Together, we're setting new benchmarks for success in our industry."

The Google Partners program empowers agencies with essential training, support, and tools for client success, making them more competitive. Premier Partners, like Mindgruve, represent the top 3% in the country, benefiting from advanced Google resources, including early product access, tailored training, and expert support, enhancing their service quality and innovation.

"We are incredibly proud of our digital marketing team for this significant demonstration of their Google ads expertise," said Joey Bridges, Group Media Director at Mindgruve. "This honor enables us to continue providing our clients with unparalleled access to growth opportunities across Google's services, ensuring their success in today's competitive market."

In addition to the Google Premier Partner recognition, Mindgruve was recently awarded the highest honor at the AVA Digital Awards . To learn how Mindgruve can help your business grow on Google, get in touch .

About Mindgruve

We are a global digital agency comprised of strategists, creatives, media experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through marketing and technology. For more information, visit https://mindgruve.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

