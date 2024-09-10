MindgruveMacarta Merges with Icon Commerce

New Combined Agency Expands Omnichannel Commerce Capabilities and Deepens Midwest Footprint

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company, today announced its merger with Icon Commerce , the largest independent commerce agency in the Midwest. This strategic move further solidifies MindgruveMacarta's commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven marketing solutions while expanding its expertise across in-store retail, marketplace, and direct-to-consumer commerce.

"We are proud to announce we've merged with Icon Commerce," said Chad Robley, Chairman and CEO of MindgruveMacarta. "Icon Commerce's physical in-store retail marketing experience combined with their DTC and marketplace expertise further strengthens our enterprise omnichannel commerce capability for clients worldwide. Their headquarters in Cincinnati strategically positions the combined agency to continue to grow our footprint in the Midwest."

Founded in 1997, Icon Commerce is a leader in omnichannel marketing, delivering success for brands in retail, DTC and commerce channels for clients like Deckorators, Tempur Sealy, JBSS (John B. Sanfilippo & Sons, Inc.), and Unilever. Icon expanded its capabilities by acquiring eCommerce agencies Marketplace Clicks and Spaceshop Commerce, adding certified Amazon, Shopify, and Adobe Commerce expertise to its integrated service offerings.

"Joining forces with MindgruveMacarta represents an exciting new chapter for us," said Shawn Murdock, Founder and CEO of Icon Commerce, who will continue as CEO of Icon Commerce. "It was clear from the beginning that our companies aligned culturally and shared a common vision of investing in the best and brightest people. Our strategy, creative, and marketing service offerings are designed to grow retailers and DTC clients and are aligned perfectly with MindgruveMacarta's performance marketing, retail media, and advanced analytics offerings. We're excited to bring the latest enterprise commerce solutions to brands in the Midwest and globally."

MindgruveMacarta and Icon Commerce will bring together industry expertise in consumer, CPG, B2B, healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors, as well as deep platform experience in Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Amazon, Walmart, and Mercado Libre. With more than 300 employees across eight global offices, the combined agency will serve a diverse client base including P&G, Colgate-Palmolive, Tempur Sealy, Dupont, Deckorators, Sony, Mattel, 3M, and Wrangler. Canaccord Genuity served as the exclusive financial advisor to Icon Commerce in connection with the transaction.

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists, and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative, and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

