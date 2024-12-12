MindgruveMacarta Names Janaka Atugoda Managing Director, Global AdTech Solutions

Seasoned Amazon Executive Brings Expertise to Rapidly Expanding Agency

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindgruveMacarta , a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company, has appointed Janaka Atugoda as Managing Director, Global AdTech Solutions. Atugoda will lead the data consulting division including the agency's proprietary DataTech platform, Systemm, an enterprise predictive marketing analytics platform.

Janaka Atugoda, Managing Director

Before joining MindgruveMacarta, Atugoda served as Amazon's global AdTech solutions lead for clients, including Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, Mars Confection & Pet Nutrition, Coca-Cola and Peloton. Before Amazon, he led data strategy for Johnson & Johnson Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

"Atugoda brings more than a decade of expertise in AdTech and data strategy, overseeing global solutions for Fortune 500 brands," said Chad Robley, Chairman and CEO of MindgruveMacarta. "His leadership comes at a pivotal moment as we expand our data consulting and marketing technology capabilities worldwide."

Atugoda's appointment underscores MindgruveMacarta's integrated offering of creative, performance marketing, retail media and advanced analytics for global brands. Following its merger with Icon Commerce , the agency has expanded its capability by hiring world-class executive talent, including a former client of a decade Haven Brady as Vice President, Integrated Strategy, and Victor Camozzi , former Crispin Porter ECD as Executive Creative Director.

"MindgruveMacarta is at the forefront of performance marketing, retail media and data innovation," said Atugoda. "The opportunity to shape how we leverage proprietary technology and expand our international presence is exciting, but it's the agency's collaborative culture, innovative spirit and visionary leadership that truly inspires me."

Based in London, Atugoda will play a critical role in advancing MindgruveMacarta's European operations, supporting the agency's global capabilities while aligning with the client's advanced analytics and data consulting needs. Atugoda holds a Master of Science in Analysis, Design and Management of Information Systems from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from King's College, University of London.



About MindgruveMacarta

MindgruveMacarta is a global performance marketing, retail media and data-tech company created from the merger of Mindgruve, Macarta and Icon Commerce. The agency is comprised of strategists, creatives, media and marketplace experts, data scientists and engineers driven by one common purpose — accelerate business growth through data-driven marketing, creative and commerce. With over 300 experts across the globe, MindgruveMacarta's teams provide integrated performance marketing and retail media solutions for global brands.

