Mindhappy Launches as the First of Its Kind, Mission-Driven Lifestyle Brand Promoting Mental Health and Well-Being Through the Power of Play and Creativity

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindhappy , the trailblazing lifestyle & wellness brand redefining well-being for the modern age, proudly launches direct-to-consumer today across the US. Grounded in psychology research, Mindhappy's first of its kind solutions are revolutionizing how individuals find relaxation and fulfillment in today's fast-paced world by embracing the joy of creativity and fostering meaningful connections.

Mindhappy's products and experiences are designed around science-backed techniques that spark inspiration and moments of self-discovery. Through innovative offerings rooted in play therapy, design thinking, and psychology research, the company creates imaginative activities with products that elicit calm and positivity. These activities, whether experienced solo or within a group setting, are proven to restore mental clarity, energize connections, reduce anxiety, and craft fulfilling moments that contribute to happier, healthier lives.

Mindhappy's offerings include:

Mystery Subscription Experiences : Through a subscription-based model, Mindhappy delivers monthly mystery subscriptions that surprise and inspire with carefully curated premium art supplies, unique relaxation tools, DIY kits and hand-selected products designed to provide healthier ways to handle stress, deepen relationships and boost patience. Mystery subscriptions are available in three varieties: Spark with one item at $24.99 /month, Joy with three items at $59.99 /month and Fun with three activities to be enjoyed in a group setting at $79.99 /month

Individual Items : Choose your own adventure with intentional and versatile products a la carte for yourself, as a gift, or as an add-on to the Mystery subscription experiences.

: Choose your own adventure with intentional and versatile products a la carte for yourself, as a gift, or as an add-on to the Mystery subscription experiences. Team Experiences : Ideal for retreats or team bonding events, Mindhappy's curated team experiences and activations are designed around specific themes for companies and brands on a mission to uplift company culture, enhance collaboration and reduce burnout.

All of Mindhappy's products are sourced with intention and spotlight independent and women-owned brands and suppliers like Le Puzz , House of Hobby , Hawthorne Handmade , Mr. Sogs , WE GATHER and many more. Categories of product offerings range across puzzles, art materials, loom weaving kits, trivia cards, car building kits, board games, stamp carving kits, tie-dye kits, music sets, sculpting kits and more.

In the era of attention recession, studies show that 50% of adults in the US ages 18 to 34 experience a mental health condition with anxiety and depression as the most common. Research also shows that about 45 minutes of free art-making is enough to increase a person's self-efficacy.

"It's no secret that today's society is collectively struggling with mental health and well-being," says Darshita Raval, founder of Mindhappy. "Our mission is to reintroduce the power of play into people's lives and create little pockets of time well spent so they may find relaxation and happiness. Sometimes, it's about tapping into the playfulness we all enjoyed as children and embracing the authenticity within us. By normalizing play breaks, Mindhappy is creating engaging and meaningful moments as healthy ways to cope with day to day stresses and unplug from the always-on mentality and persistent doom scrolling."

Raval created Mindhappy after stepping back from a career as a former supply chain executive at companies including Amazon and Boeing. In search of deeper meaning, she discovered the power of creative play through mindful, hands-on activities. Moved by a longing to share the spark she found, Raval leveraged her decade-plus of Fortune 50 experience and passion for enabling connections to help others experience joy and purposeful play to launch her latest venture.

To further support the launch, Mindhappy plans to continue engaging within community events in cities across the US to showcase the transformative power of the product as an invitation to play, explore, and share moments of joy. Individuals are invited to join and can find out more about the community events, ambassador program, corporate wellness program offerings and more by visiting www.mindhappy.com and following on Instagram and TikTok at @mindhappyworld.

About Mindhappy:

Mindhappy is a modern lifestyle & wellness brand redefining well-being and mental health through innovative offerings rooted in play therapy, design thinking, and positive psychology research. With a philosophy rooted in the belief that everyone deserves moments of authentic joy and connection, Mindhappy's offerings are carefully curated with premium art supplies, unique relaxation tools, and hand-selected products inspiring an invitation to play, explore, and share moments of joy with loved ones. Available direct-to-consumer, Mindhappy's monthly subscription-based models of mystery offerings alongside individual a la carte options and custom corporate wellness program offerings create imaginative activities proven to restore mental clarity, energize connections, reduce anxiety and craft fulfilling experiences.

