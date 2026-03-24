Mindjoin Announces Strategic Acquisition of Solteir to Expand Energy and AI Infrastructure Platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindjoin announced the strategic acquisition of Solteir, an infrastructure company originally focused on power development and hosting for Bitcoin mining and other high performance compute applications.

The acquisition brings Solteir's technology energy infrastructure platform and development pipeline into Mindjoin's expanding artificial intelligence compute strategy.

Solteir was founded to build power and electrical infrastructure capable of supporting energy intensive computing. The company developed projects designed to host large scale Bitcoin mining operations while focusing on securing grid connected power capacity and building the underlying electrical infrastructure required for high density compute.

As global demand for compute accelerated, the same infrastructure that supported digital asset mining increasingly became valuable for artificial intelligence workloads.

By integrating Solteir's development platform with Mindjoin's compute infrastructure strategy, the combined company will focus on deploying scalable energy backed compute facilities capable of supporting next generation AI systems.

Access to reliable and deliverable power has emerged as one of the primary constraints in the growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Solteir's development portfolio includes grid connected power approvals and infrastructure capable of supporting large scale compute deployments.

As part of the transaction, Mindjoin is committing significant new capital to accelerate development of the infrastructure platform originally built by Solteir. The investment will support expansion of power capacity, electrical infrastructure, and large scale compute deployment.

The transaction follows several years of development, restructuring, and repositioning within Solteir during a challenging period for digital asset infrastructure markets. Throughout that period, the company continued advancing its underlying power infrastructure and development pipeline.

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SOURCE MindJoin LLC