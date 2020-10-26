MindMatch Announces the Launch of Its Online Educational Tutoring Service, Pairing Teachers with Students Based on Skills, Interests, and Learning Preference

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMatch, a supplemental online education portal that pairs teachers with students, officially launched its website today and will immediately begin accepting teacher and student applications for one-on-one tutoring, according to co-founder and CEO Beatriz Winn. The site is geared toward K-12 students with preferred learning styles and tend to excel in a personalized teaching environment.

Beatriz Winn, MindMatch CEO

Born out of necessity in the Spring of 2020, MindMatch founder and entrepreneur, Michael Vellano was inspired after having a conversation about education, teaching voids and possible solutions with his sister-in-law, Kim Alexander, who is not only a teacher but also a co-founder. Recognizing the need, Vellano assembled a passionate and committed team to help him turn his idea into reality. Through Ms. Winn's expert guidance, MindMatch quickly began to take shape. Its goal is simple; which is to provide streamlined education that connects teachers with students for one-on-one, online tutoring sessions. "Our goal is to help students learn and thrive. Through the MindMatch platform we are able to match the talents and personality of the teacher to level and learning preferences of each student," said Ms. Winn. "Depending on the student needs and goals, we can teach basic skills, provide homework assistance, advanced placement courses, and special education services."

According to Ms. Winn, MindMatch teachers are passionate about the personalized learning experience and uniquely qualified to support parents and students. The MindMatch website features a seamless registration experience that starts with the completion of a simple survey that is fed into the algorithm for a perfect pairing. The teacher then collaborates with the parent or guardian to design a customized plan for the student to achieve the desired academic goals.

About the Co-Founder and CEO, Beatriz Winn

Ms. Winn has dedicated her entire career building programs and online communities supporting education, non-profit and cybersecurity industries. Her passion for people, problem-solving and creating opportunities for higher learning led her to co-found MindMatch. "Since the onset of the COVID crisis, we've been forced to look at how we teach and engage students through a different lens," added Ms. Winn."The personalized approach MindMatch brings takes teaching and learning to a different level by providing an effective learning environment online." Multi-lingual, Ms. Winn holds a BA in International Relations from the Ibero University, a Master of Public Administration from New York University, and an MBA from the University of Maryland. For more information about one-on-one online education and tutoring support, go to www.mindmatch.com.

