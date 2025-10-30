PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindmatrix, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and channel marketing automation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Channel Force, a pioneer in structured partner performance systems. Together, the two companies are redefining how partner ecosystems drive revenue, introducing a new model that transforms traditional PRMs from cost centers into Partner Revenue Operating Systems.

Mindmatrix and Channel Force Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Partner Relationship Management into Predictable Revenue

Traditional PRMs have long focused on managing partners—tracking activities, hosting content, and providing training—but have often failed to deliver measurable sales impact. This partnership bridges that gap by combining Mindmatrix's PRM technology with Channel Force's Structured Performance Partnering™ methodology, ensuring that partner engagement directly translates into predictable, attributable revenue.

"Our collaboration with Channel Force represents a fundamental shift in how organizations think about partner management and channel sales," said Vaughn Mordecai, CRO of Mindmatrix. "Together, we're moving beyond enablement and into performance—helping companies turn their partner programs into scalable, revenue-driving engines."

The joint offering focuses on activating "active sellers"—partner salespeople executing joint sales strategies and contributing directly to pipeline growth. Using Channel Force's MP3 Model (Methodology, Planning, Production & Performance Intelligence), Mindmatrix customers gain structured visibility into partner performance, real-time execution intelligence, and the ability to plan and measure revenue at the seller level.

"Channel Force was built on the idea that partner performance should be predictable and scalable," said Craig Booth, Founder of Channel Force. "Mindmatrix shares that vision. Together, we're equipping channel leaders with the tools, data, and processes to turn potential into performance."

Through this partnership, organizations can:

Double partner-sourced revenue while cutting program costs in half





Move from passive partner enablement to active seller execution





Gain full visibility into partner pipeline activity and performance





Shorten time-to-revenue by as much as 60%

The integration of Mindmatrix's technology and Channel Force's structured performance methodology creates a unified framework for planning, producing, and measuring partner-driven sales success—making partner programs and channel sales as accountable and efficient as direct sales operations.

About Channel Force

Channel Force helps accelerate scalable, attributable partner-sourced revenue growth.

‍Combining the industry's first "Active Seller" methodology (MP3) with a RevOps platform (MP3-OS) turns partner-sourced revenue into a structured system of planning, production, and performance management. Our AI supported Structured Performance Model boosts efficiency and lowers costs, streamlining workflows across both direct sales and indirect sales channels.

If you are struggling with an underperforming sales or partnering model, Channel Force transforms sales potential into predictable performance!

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) or Channel Marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, alliance management, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals. What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities

www.mindmatrix.net

