MindMaze and Mount Sinai Launch at Home Tele-Neurorehabilitation Program for Stroke Patients

With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting all aspects of public health, including limiting patients' access to important rehabilitation intervention, access to tele-neurorehabilitation has never been more essential. Using MindMaze's gamified digital therapy program, Mount Sinai patients can seamlessly transition between inpatient to outpatient rehabilitation and continue their recovery at home while still receiving support and care from their physical therapists. Designed to keep acute and chronic stroke patients training for longer periods, MindMotion GO guides a complete range of body parts including the upper and lower limbs, hands, and trunk, to improve motor and task functions.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has set back the recovery and rehabilitation of stroke patients worldwide, underscoring the need for cutting-edge digital neurotherapeutics," said Tej Tadi, CEO and founder of MindMaze. "MindMotion GO has enabled thousands of stroke patients to recover within the safety of their homes. We are excited to collaborate with Mount Sinai to expand access to the telerehabilitation solutions patients need and rightly deserve."

Clinicians can create personalized therapy with MindMotion GO's array of engaging therapeutic games and provide patients with essential real-time audio and visual feedback. Furthermore, therapists can monitor the quality of each patient's movements through MindMotion GO's full-body motion capture technology and the accompanying hand dexterity hardware, offering a tactical level of support similar to being physically present with patients.

"At Mount Sinai, we are committed to delivering exceptional medical care and using the latest technology and virtual platforms to meet the needs of our patients. With MindMotion GO, we've been able to provide our patients with continued access to top-tier telerehabilitation and support despite constant changes in the traditional hospital and treatment settings," said Dr. David Putrino, Ph.D., Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Health System. "We look forward to growing this program as we've seen our patients enjoy a new level of ownership over their treatment, helping them make great strides in their recovery."

For more information, please visit https://mindmaze.com or https://www.mountsinai.org

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology with a mission to accelerate humanity's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, biosensing, engineering, mixed reality and artificial intelligence, the company is at the forefront of building innovative neurotechnology that will empower the next generation of human-machine interfaces. Its healthcare division is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including strokes, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, by creating THE only universal platform for brain health. MindMaze's pioneering FDA cleared and CE marked neuro-digital therapeutics accelerate patients' recovery from many critical neurological conditions. MindMaze Labs is the company's R&D division tasked with bringing ground-breaking neuroscience to everyday life. Founded in 2012 by CEO Dr Tej Tadi, MindMaze is the first Swiss Unicorn with offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. Learn more at mindmaze.com .

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

