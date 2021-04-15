MindMaze Defines the Future of Brain Health with Digital Neurotherapeutics Portfolio

"MindMaze products are changing the way patients with neurological conditions are treated, empowering patients and significantly enhancing their clinical outcomes," said John Krakauer, M.A., M.D., Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Director of the Center for the Study of Motor Learning and Brain Repair, and Chief Medical Advisor to MindMaze.

The company has candidate DTx products for eight major neurological diseases: stroke, traumatic brain injury (TBI), mild cognitive impairment (MCI), Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease (PD), autism spectrum disorders, multiple sclerosis (MS), and frailty (aging), as well as pain management and substance abuse disorder (SUD).

Rehab DTx is transforming care paradigms

MindMaze's Rehab DTx platform and telerehabilitation services, which are reimbursed in the U.S. and across Europe, have demonstrated benefit to patients, providers and payers and are available at leading US institutions such as Johns Hopkins University Hospital and Mt. Sinai Health Systems. The platform provides clinicians and therapists with serious games and AI-driven longitudinal performance data to optimize the delivery and dose while facilitating larger patient volumes. Importantly, during the Covid-19 crisis, the Rehab DTx products have provided a valuable range of benefits for patients in-hospital and in-clinic, freeing up clinical staff and resources, as well as continued home-based care. MMHC's FDA cleared and CE marked products have already benefited more than ten thousand patients across 20 countries. See how MindMaze technology impacts a patients' life here.

Neuro DTx's robust clinical evidence pipeline

The Neuro DTx platform, designed to promote repair and reorganization of the nervous system in diseases, injury or aging, delivers protocolized software that physicians can prescribe. The company is working with top academic institutions to develop a robust pipeline of clinical evidence and in the next few years MMHC expects to have at least three new prescription digital therapeutic solutions for chronic stroke, PD, and aging/MCI.

Developing the universal platform for brain health

In addition to Rehab DTx and Neuro DTx solutions, MindMaze offers smart peripherals and quantitative assessments that allow tracking of motor and cognitive capacities. The data from these assessments is then analyzed on an AI cloud-based platform and returned in a digestible form to patients and clinicians. This combination of cutting-edge neuroscience, AI-powered engineering, and immersive game-based activities maximizes the recovery potential of patients with debilitating neurological diseases and mitigates the impact of aging on cognition and movement.

Exponential growth expected

With revenue in the double-digit millions USD, the Company expects exponential growth in the next years, with a CAGR significantly above the digital health industry average.

"At MindMaze, we are leading the delivery of digital neurotherapeutics with our groundbreaking solutions for some of the most challenging neurological conditions," said Tej Tadi, Ph. D., founder and Chief Executive Officer at MindMaze. "We are differentiated in the burgeoning digital therapeutics industry. MindMaze has a global commercial footprint that is generating considerable revenue today and will drive explosive revenue growth in the next years."

Throughout 2021, MMHC is continuing to expand its presence through strategic partnerships with Pharma and top clinical centers globally.

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in brain technology with a mission to accelerate humanity's ability to recover, learn and adapt. With over a decade of work at the intersection of neuroscience, medicine, and engineering powered by artificial intelligence; the company strives to create the universal platform of brain health and performance. Through its products the company is addressing some of the most challenging problems in neurology, including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. MindMaze Labs is the company's R&D division tasked with bringing ground-breaking neuroscience to everyday life. Founded in 2012 by Tej Tadi, Ph.D., MindMaze's Chief Executive Officer, the Company has been valued at over $1 billion and has offices in Lausanne, Baltimore, London, Paris and Mumbai. Learn more at mindmaze.com .

