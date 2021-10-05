MindMed Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Sphere Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ) (the "Company"), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, has agreed to partner with Sphere Health – a physician-founded employee benefits provider targeting treatments for people with severe mental illness – to collect and analyze multimodal data in order to improve the understanding of a variety of biomarkers associated with mental illnesses including anxiety and affective disorders.

MindMed and Sphere Health are jointly launching MM061302, a study using existing consumer technology to provide a robust data set, which may be used to develop more accurate machine learning tools in order to identify biomarkers that show association with and prediction of symptoms of anxiety and depression.

The study data can be used to better understand mental health conditions, and may help inform the design of future digital tools to support both individuals with mood disorders as well as the clinicians caring for them.

Through the partnership with MindMed's collaborator Datavant, study data can also be de-identified and linked at the subject-level to other data sets, maintaining patient privacy while offering further insights based on real-world data.

"We are thrilled to have Sphere Health as a partner in this endeavor. As the ways in which individuals use technology to access care continues to evolve, so can our understanding of mental illness and mental health. The use of technology has the potential to offer a level of sensitivity and precision which does not currently exist in our models of these disorders and, we hope, will ultimately lead to better outcomes in our ability to help the folks who suffer from them," said Daniel R. Karlin, MD MA, Chief Medical Officer of MindMed.

"For therapy to advance, we need more research. At the same time, we need to make sure that respecting patient privacy and safeguarding their deepest, most personal moments, remains a hallmark of both clinical care and the ethical conduct of research," added Owen Muir, MD, Sphere Health CEO and Principal Investigator of the study.

