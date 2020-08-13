MindMed Expanding R&D in Europe, Appoints Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli As President

Dr. Halperin Wernli will be tasked with expanding the clinical and scientific team in Europe. Her immediate primary leadership responsibilities center around the company's LSD microdosing program and Project Lucy, the LSD experiential therapy program for anxiety disorders. Dr. Halperin Wernli will also help implement R&D collaborations in Europe which include the company's partnership with the University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab.

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli said: "I am very excited to help scale MindMed's R&D as we seek to prove to governments and society that psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies can play a vital role in addressing the growing global mental health and addiction crisis. I passionately believe psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies have immense potential to redefine society's approach to mental health. Many mental health disorders appear to be interconnected which presents a unique opportunity to MindMed to innovate and create novel treatment paradigms for various severe and chronic mental health conditions which have poor and unsatisfactory therapeutic offerings at present."

Dr. Halperin Wernli is a senior pharmaceutical and biomedical executive with over 30 years of strategic and operational leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry and a deep understanding of drug and product development in heavy regulated environments. Dr. Halperin Wernli has held worldwide senior leadership positions in product development, R&D and Strategic Marketing throughout Switzerland and in the United States at leading pharmaceutical companies including Merck, Sharp & Dohme, Roche, and Actelion Pharmaceuticals. In addition to her roles in drug development in the pharma industry, Dr. Halperin Wernli has a depth of clinical experience in child and adult psychiatry in hospital settings in Switzerland and Canada.

Dr. Halperin Wernli previously co-founded and led Creso Pharma, an Australian listed medical cannabis company with operations in Europe and Canada.

MindMed Co-Founder and Co-CEO JR Rahn said: "It is a real honor for our company to be able to welcome Dr. Halperin Wernli. She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership in our approach for patients and her expertise will help us to continue to pioneer the fast-growing psychedelic inspired medicine market."

About MindMed

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic-inspired medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The company has initiated or is initiating studies to evaluate potential treatments to help patients with ADHD, anxiety, cluster headaches and substance abuse. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience to this groundbreaking approach to the development of next-generation psychedelic medicines. MindMed trades on the NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED. MindMed can also be traded in the US under the symbol OTC: MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol DE:MMQ. For more information: www.mindmed.co.

