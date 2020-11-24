MindMed to Launch Albert, A Digital Medicine Division for Psychedelic Medicines

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMed (NEO: MMED) (OTCQB: MMEDF) (DE: MMQ), a leading psychedelic medicine biotech company, is establishing a digital medicine division known as Albert. Albert is in the process of assembling and recruiting a leading team of technologists, therapists, and clinical drug development experts to help the company research, develop and build an integrated technical platform and comprehensive toolset aimed at delivering psychedelic inspired medicines and experiential therapies combined with digital therapeutics.

Digital therapeutics are defined as evidence-based therapeutic interventions for patients to prevent, manage, or treat a mental disorder or disease. Pairing digital tools, such as wearables and the latest in machine learning, with psychedelic assisted therapies, can give healthcare providers the ability to optimize and better understand the patient journey and therapeutic outcomes from pre-care through to after-care.

MindMed Co-Founder and Co-CEO J.R. Rahn said, "We believe that the next frontier in psychedelic medicine will be to quantify with great precision psychedelic assisted therapy's impact on patient populations. This new division will not only build apps, technologies and other platforms to help the patient, but hopefully also make the medical community comfortable with this novel treatment paradigm for mental health and addiction by measuring the potential value to their patient populations and ultimate savings to insurers."

Recent advancements in digital therapeutics have the potential to enable a real time assessment of efficacy in both clinical trials and real-world settings leading to a more robust understanding of the value of a treatment and long-term impact on patient outcomes.

MindMed's clinical team under the leadership of President and Head of Clinical Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli is designing an experimental clinical trial that pairs non-hallucinogenic psychedelic inspired medicines such as microdoses of LSD with digital therapeutics to track, engage and influence patient behavior. MindMed intends to announce full details of this clinical trial once MindMed and its scientific collaborators finalize the protocol design for submission to relevant health regulators.

Dr. Miri Halperin Wernli said, "This is a perfect moment for digital medicine solutions to come to patients to help support behavioral change, measure and enhance psychiatric care and health outcomes. Our intention is to use digital therapeutics alongside pharmaceutical medicines to maximize one another's value to the patient and for the healthcare system. The two classes of medicine, along with psychotherapy and various forms of cognitive behavioral therapies, must be regarded as complementary to enhance outcomes, which will create new opportunities to improve quality of care and patient outcomes and drive behavior change at scale."

About MindMed

MindMed is a psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to the company's groundbreaking approach to developing the next-generation of psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies.

MindMed trades on the Canadian exchange NEO under the symbol MMED . MindMed is also traded in the United States under the symbol MMEDF and in Germany under the symbol MMQ . For more information: www.mindmed.co

MindMed Forward-Looking Statements

