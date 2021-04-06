MindMeld Learning Releases State Approved Innovative RBS Film to Meet Mandatory Training Needs of Alcohol Service Workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MindMeld Learning announced the release of a new innovative RBS (Responsible Beverage Service) film approved by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control. The MindMeld film was part of a pilot project to develop curriculum meeting the state's upcoming changes in alcohol service law and the result is a fast-paced but comprehensive educational experience.

getRBS.com MindMeld Learning

The Responsible Beverage Service Training Act of 2017 (Assembly Bill 1221) requires servers and managers to be trained on the dangers of serving alcohol to minors or over-serving patrons. The educational mandate impacts over 1,000,000 on-premise alcohol servers, their managers and licensees. Beginning July 1, 2022, any alcohol server and their manager must have a valid RBS certificate from an ABC accredited RBS training provider.

"We understand the importance of fully preparing statewide service personnel and managers for the new laws", said Michael Aberle, CEO of MildMeld Learning and GetRBS.com. "We are proud to be chosen for the beta test and approved by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control as an example of excellence in RBS training. This film is researched, compliant and interesting to watch with respect for the law and the student's time."

The film covers the changes in state law concerning alcohol and cannabis as well as new ABC requirements for managers and servers. The course is available in English, Spanish and for the hearing impaired with more languages coming online soon. Once completed, certification lasts for three years.

You can view a trailer for the new MindMeld RBS training program at GetRBS.com

About MindMeld Learning:

MindMeld's new RBS training film is the latest in a series of educational films already in use by government agencies and private businesses. Other films include: comprehensive Sexual Harassment Training , Human Trafficking Prevention and Covid Return-To-Work Training . Mindmeld also produces training for industries looking to curb costs with a white-labeled product.

CONTACT: Michael Aberle, CEO MindMeld Learning 916-519-1850, [email protected]

SOURCE MindMeld Learning