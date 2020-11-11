MindMeld Studios and National Law Firm Wilson Elser Team to Produce Online Legal Compliance Training Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindMeld Studios and myCEcourse.com today announced a collaboration with Wilson Elser , a leading national litigation firm, to produce online legal compliance training videos. MindMeld's exceptional e-Learning Management System provides businesses an efficient and effective way to keep their workforces compliant with state-mandated regulatory requirements.

" Sexual Harassment Prevention and Awareness ," "COVID-19 Returning to Work" and "Human Trafficking" are examples of training modules available for download. These trainings satisfy regulatory requirements in California, Illinois and New York.

"The MindMeld–Wilson Elser collaboration is a powerful combination. Wilson Elser offers the knowledge of experienced attorneys who are practicing on the cutting edge of these evolving areas," said Wilson Elser partner Ben Heller. "Combine this expertise with MindMeld's understanding of relevant digital products and online adult learning principles, and you have industry-leading content."

Mr. Heller added, "As Wilson Elser strives to continue to deliver premiere legal services in a remote environment, this collaboration also will enable us to customize online training, compliance and risk management videos upon client request."

"Collaborating with Wilson Elser to deliver relevant educational content for our clients will allow MindMeld to deliver the very best business training and compliance using the next generation of digital products and e-learning platforms," said Michael Aberle, CEO of MindMeld Studios. "Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of e-learning and place our clients on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

Additionally, through this collaboration, Wilson Elser and MindMeld can partner with their insurance industry clients to provide insured businesses with proprietary online access to compliance training and risk management tools for the benefit of both the insured and the insurer.

About MindMeld Studios

MindMeld Studios & myCEcourse.com was formed in 2018 by industry experts who knew online training had a future. When states make training mandatory, that is where MindMeld Studios picks up! We make it affordable and possible for businesses to stay compliant with the constant changes to complex labor and employment laws.

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser helps businesses and their insurers transcend challenges and realize goals by offering an optimal balance of legal excellence and bottom-line value. More than 800 attorneys strong, Wilson Elser serves clients of all sizes, across multiple industries and around the world. Wilson Elser has a national network of strategically located offices in the United States and another in London. It is a founding member of Legalign Global, a close alliance of some of the world's leading insurance law firms created to assist companies doing business internationally. This depth and scale makes Wilson Elser one of the nation's most influential law firms, ranked in the AmLaw 200 and 54th in The National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com.

